Goulburn Cycle Club racing was on at the Seiffert Oval velodrome again on Wednesday, October 26.
All A and B Grade riders started together, but positions were awarded based on their finish in each grade.
The 20km race was close for the first 25 laps with no one managing a breakaway.
READ ALSO:
The four A Grade riders of Elsie Apps, Phil Champion, Wayne Bensley, Darwin Cycle Club's Craig Morreski and B Grade rider Gavin Moroney moved ahead in the second half of the race.
Chris Berry in B Grade found himself between the leaders and the chasing B Grade peloton.
The pace was too much for Morreski and he pulled up the track to let the three locals to race for the podium positions.
Wayne Bensley powered off the front in the last lap to take out first place, followed by Elsie Apps and Phil Champion.
Gavin Moroney hung on to the A Grade leaders to take out first place in B Grade.
Chris Berry finished second, having time trialled the last 10 laps with Pete Thorne in third place.
On Wednesday, November 2, club racing will back at Seiffert Oval.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.