Goulburn Mulwaree Council is encouraging residents to begin to prepare for the free Bulky Household General Waste disposal weekend.
The weekend has been confirmed for November 5 and 6, where waste management centres in Goulburn, Marulan and Tarago will be open from 7am to 4pm on both Saturday and Sunday to cater for the expected larger attendance.
Goulburn Mulwaree residents can dispose of up to two cubic metres of bulky household general waste and some recyclables being cardboard, steel and Food Organics Garden Organics (FOGO) free of charge at council's waste centres.
Mayor Peter Walker encouraged residents to plan ahead to take advantage of the November weekend.
"The household general waste weekend is always a busy event, so I encourage you to get prepared now and to plan your trip ahead of time. We do expect some delays throughout the weekend, but we will have plenty of staff on site to keep things moving smoothly," Cr Walker said.
All loads must be transported to one of Council's waste centres, and only domestic items will be accepted. Loads must be sorted so that recyclables such as steel, cardboard, and FOGO can be placed in the appropriate areas at the waste centre, or charges will apply.
Residents must ensure they are able to unload vehicles themselves, for example by ensuring more than one person attends for unloading.
For further information, contact the Waste Info Line on (02) 4823 4417.
