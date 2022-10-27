Goulburn Post
Goulburn Mulwaree waste centres open for bulky waste weekend

Updated October 28 2022 - 12:06am, first published October 27 2022 - 11:55pm
Recent movers, shopaholics and more will rejoice when Goulburn Mulwaree centres open for the bulky waste weekend on November 5-6.

Goulburn Mulwaree Council is encouraging residents to begin to prepare for the free Bulky Household General Waste disposal weekend.

