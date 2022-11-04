Ron Finemore Transport driving opportunity for regional Australians

While the sight of a shiny red prime mover, with the name Ron Finemore Transport down the side, is a pretty familiar one in regional New South Wales and Victoria, for the company's staff it can be one that stirs the emotions.



"When I see one of those red trucks driving down the highway and knowing that I've played a part in that truck being there, delivering its freight, that fills me with pride," says Christopher Wood, a finance cadet with the company based in its Wodonga depot.



Mr Wood joined Ron Finemore Transport (RFT) three and a half years ago straight out of school, starting work in an admin role initially at the company's depot in his home town of Orange before securing the cadetship.



Now, almost at the end of an accounting degree, he has his eye on undertaking further education to become a Certified Practising Accountant and continuing to build his career at RFT.



"It's been fantastic to be working at Finemores at the same time as studying," he said. "The company has been very supportive with time off for exams and study. Plus, because you're able to apply the things you're learning from uni while working, you get that little bit of a head start over other students."



Mr Wood's story is one of many that RFT is proud of and wants to show off as part of its strategy to let regional people know about the diverse job opportunities and career pathways the company and the transport industry in general can offer, in particular for school leavers and women.



Ron Finemore Transport finance cadet Christopher Wood.

Fast-growing, with only the current labour shortage challenges holding it back, the company is working hard to educate people about the modern logistics business that the transport industry has become.



Regionally-based and owned by founder Ron Finemore and his family, RFT leads the way in embracing the latest safety and technological innovation. It employs more than 800 people across depots in Wodonga, Orange, Wagga Wagga, Goulburn and Eagle Farm, in a wide range of roles including drivers, mechanics, workshop administration, business support, safety officers, compliance officers, finance/administration, and operations.



With long-term customers including Woolworths, Ampol and Baiada, the past six years has seen its fleet of trucks grow from 193 to 280.



"I think part of the challenge for people generally is they think of transport as dirty old trucks on the roads and hours on the road and heavy lifting," said RFT managing director Mark Parry.



RFT managing director Mark Parry.

"But if you think about Qantas, Australia Post, Amazon and Ron Finemore Transport, what they all have in common is that they are logistics businesses, they are all involved in moving something or people from one place to the other," he said.



"For people in the regions where we operate it's the opportunity to be able to continue to live locally and enjoy all the benefits of it but at the same time develop skills that not only apply to Ron Finemore but indeed across the whole logistics industry."



Staying regional

For Wodonga local, Rebecca Young, joining RFT has been a life- changing experience, putting her on a path to a professional career in a field that she loves - managing people.



Back in Australia after travelling and working in the UK and Ireland in hospitality and retail, Ms Young began working in an admin role at RFT's Wodonga depot. Three years later she is RFT's Injury Management Team Leader and Wellbeing Manager and is completing a degree in management.



"I never thought I would be running an injury management portfolio - that wasn't in my career trajectory at all but working at RFT gives you so much exposure to possibilities and opportunities," she said.



Ron Finemore Transport Injury Management Team Leader and Wellbeing Manager Rebecca Young.

"The support you receive to train and study, and to be mentored by the amazing people in the business is fantastic - Finemores is very good at investing in and promoting their own people and encouraging them to progress."



Being able to establish her career while continuing to live in the regional city she loves, has been 'incredible".



"You can work for this big, innovative company, while living in this beautiful area - you don't have to be in the city," Ms Young said. "And once you're involved with RFT and the transport industry you realise how fantastic it is to be part of, with so many opportunities, you want to shout from the rooftops. I feel proud to be a woman in the industry and would love to see more."

Driving forward



One of the areas of the RFT business most suffering from a critical labour shortage is the one at the heart of Ron Finemore - drivers.



Mr Parry said the business right now needs 70 more drivers but would like to add even more. "We could take on double or triple that," he said.



One of RFT's most experienced drivers, Judith Mitchell, said she would love to see more people considering becoming drivers, particularly younger people, as well as women, who still make up just a small percentage of the male-dominated profession, and the transport industry in general.



Ms Mitchell has been driving trucks for more than 40 years off and on, following in both her dad's and uncles' footsteps. She learned to drive them as a kid growing up on the family farm at Warren.



"I grew up either riding a horse or driving a truck," said Ms Mitchell, who's been with RFT for more than seven years, and drives regular routes out of her base of Gilgandra, driving quad-axle B-doubles to either Brisbane or Wagga and back. In her career she's "driven it all".



"When I started, you'd wind the window down for air-conditioning and they weren't well-equipped. But now they're all automatic, very comfortable, with air-conditioning, and so easy to drive.



"I can certainly recommend it as a job for anyone - you're pretty much your own boss when you're on the road, you get to meet new people all the time, and see some beautiful country, some good sunsets and sunrises."



Focus on training and support

Ms Mitchell said there are many things she believes set RFT apart as a place to work but the level of training and commitment to keeping its drivers safe is key.



"Finemores is such a good base to start because they have such a good driver training schedule," she said. "They put in the time and effort to train people and they're always very interested in listening to their drivers to find out how they can continue to improve things for them.



"You can really feel that support. I look at the people I work with as family, we look out for each other and care about each other."



