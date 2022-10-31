This is the biggest event on the Goulburn spring carnival social calendar. This is a fabulous social experience and there is a hire package for everyone. Be part of the famous fashions on the field and win in prizes valued at over $3000. Enjoy the entertainment and an exciting local program of horse racing. The event is at the Goulburn Race Club on Saturday, November 5. Gates open at 11am. Tickets are available online. Phone 4822 2222.
Elton John and Tim Rice's 'Aida' is the winner of four tony awards and an epic tale of love, loyalty, and betrayal. The musical chronicles the love triangle between an enslaved Nubian princess, the daughter of the Pharaoh, and an Egyptian soldier. Forced to weigh her heart against the responsibility that she faces as the leader of her people, Aida's love becomes a shining example of true devotion that ultimately transcends the vast cultural differences between warring nations. This heralds a time of unprecedented peace and prosperity. It has an unforgettable score, featuring soaring ballads and rousing choral numbers. 'Aida' is a modern crowd-pleaser that embraces multicultural casting and exuberant dancing, staging, and singing. It's on at the Creative Precinct, Hume Conservatorium on Friday, November 4 and Saturday, November 12. Tickets are available online.
This is a three day bike tour across regional NSW to Sydney. The 2022 Tour de Cure Can4Cancer starts in Geelong on Sunday, November 6. Participants are regular people who have trained extensively to ride together over a multi-day tour. Two teams will ride over 300 kilometres to South Eveleigh from Goulburn via Huskisson and Kiama. Riders and support crews from Tour de Cure hope to raise $2 million through their individual fundraising efforts. This money will help fund cancer research, support and prevention projects across Australia. During the tour Can4Cancer will give $10,000 grants to Can Assist in Shoalhaven and Lions Club of Kiama Cancer Care Trust. The ride starts in Goulburn at Belmore Park on Sunday, November 6 at 6am and ends in Sydney on Monday, November 8. Catch a glimpse of the riders before they depart on their journey. Phone 4823 4492.
Bring your picnic blanket and enjoy a beautiful day in the garden. Complete the Riversdale Trail, enjoy live music, and demonstrations by the spinners and weavers. There will also be a special reading of 'The Kitten Tree'. Sausage sizzle and refreshments will be available. Browse the stalls of local community groups and organisations. Riversdale Homestead began as an inn in the early 1800s and was later owned by the Twynam family. Enjoy this country homestead surrounded by beautiful gardens. The event is on Sunday, November 6 at Riversdale Homestead between 10am and 2pm. Entry is $8. Phone 9258 0126.
For 14 years Beatle Magic has been lauded as the most authentic sounding Beatles' tribute show in Australia. If you missed out on seeing The Beatles live look no further. This is as close to the real thing as you will hear. Hits include Love Me Do, Yesterday and Let It Be. Doors open 7.30pm. The show is at the Goulburn Club on Saturday, November 5 at 8pm. Tickets are available online. Phone 4821 2043.
This is an enthralling music and visual spectacular that showcases memorable performances from the songbooks of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Sondheim, ABBA and many more. With stunning musical performances from Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Joseph and his Technicolour Dreamcoat, Sunset Boulevard, Les Miserables, Chess, Sound of Music, Rogers and Hammerstein, West Side Story, Jersey Boys, Carousel and Boy from Oz. The show is selling out across Australia so come and see what everyone is talking about. It's at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, November 6 at 2pm. Tickets are available online.
Australia's six-foot something songstress Prada Clutch plays Cher, the goddess of pop. This is a new show set on the Las Vegas strip and it features an all-star line-up of her most famous friends. The ninety minute all-male revue includes some of the world's greatest divas including Barbara Striesand, Shirley Bassey, Tina Turner, Mariah Carey, Beyonce, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Dianna Ross and of course Cher. It's at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, November 5 at 8pm. Tickets are available online.
On the first Sunday of each month the Goulburn Workers Club enjoys four hours of non-stop live country music. With a mix of popular soft rock and easy listening music there is something for everyone. There is also a large dance floor for those who love to dance or sit back, relax and just enjoy the music. It's at McKell Place, Goulburn on Sunday, November 6 between 11.30am and 3.30pm. Phone 0427 484 448.
An interactive tour about the history of the bells at St Saviour's Cathedral. Get a close-up look at the cathedral's splendid bell-tower, soaring windows, and massive stone work. St Saviour's Cathedral was built around the old St Saviour's Church between 1874 and 1884. The cathedral is one of the finest white sandstone cathedrals in the Southern Hemisphere. Both the cathedral and hall were designed by famous Australian architect Edmund T Blacket. The tower was built and the bells were installed as a Bicentennial project in 1988. In 2006 the final three bells were installed and Goulburn became the only 12 bell and flat sixth country peal in the Southern Hemisphere. The next tour is at Bourke Street, Goulburn on Saturday, November 5 at 10.30am and 2.30pm. Phone 4821 2206.
St Saviour's community craft and garage sale market is on the first Saturday of the month at St Saviour's Cathedral Hall. There are lots of different stallholders with craft items, garden equipment, clothes, books, produce, tools, bric-a-brac, furniture, toys and plants all at low prices. Refreshments are available and everyone is welcome. It's at Bourke Street, Goulburn on Saturday, November 5 between 9am and 3pm. Phone 4821 2206.
An evening of Australian folk music with songs, dance, tunes, poems and more. Participation is encouraged so bring your voice and instruments and join in. This is a monthly event and there is a booklet of local dance tunes available or you can join in and sing along by ear. Each person chooses an item in turn as a request or to lead in a folk ring. Each month there is a theme to focus interest. The next event is at the Goulburn Club on Market Street on Friday, November 4 at 7.30pm. Phone 4821 2043.
Sunday sessions at the Goulburn Club is an opportunity to bring an instrument or just your voice to join a group sharing songs, tunes, stories and poetry. Sunday Sessions focuses on traditional folk songs, Australian and Celtic songs and Americana songs. Everyone is welcome to join in or listen with song sheets available online or people can lead and introduce new songs or tunes. This is a weekly event at the Goulburn Club on Market Street. Phone 0407 240 635.
Community members are invited to the opening of the Portraits on Main exhibition. There will be live music by Tony (Skid) Marks and Hume Conservatorium students. Bring your own food or purchase a picnic box and sit in the park. On display will be 100 portraits of individuals over the age of 50 who make a difference to our community. These photographs will be displayed in freestanding frames in Belmore Park, Auburn St, Sloane St and at the Goulburn Court House. The exhibition runs for six weeks. Beside each portrait is a QR code that allows you to read the story of the individual pictured and learn about their contribution to the community. The exhibition starts on Saturday, November 12 at 12pm and runs to Saturday, December 24 at Auburn Street, Goulburn Phone Tina Milson 0408 483 499.
Gallery on Track is preparing for its next showing, which will be a display of Ann Rogan's works, dubbed 'Diverse Narratives'. The artist is a Scottish/Australian painter who moved to Goulburn 18 months ago from the Far South Coast. She has had regional exhibitions in the Illawarra, Southern Highlands and South Coast. This exhibition features a selection of landscapes and abstracts, largely inspired by nature, predominately painted in oil. It goes on display at Gallery on Track on Saturday, November 5 and is open Wednesday to Sunday from 10am to 4pm.
Goulburn Parkrun is a free, weekly run open to people of all ages. The run is for enjoyment so people of all abilities are encouraged to join in the five kilometre timed run. Register via the website and bring a printed copy of your barcode if you want your time recorded. The next run starts at 8am at Marsden Weir Park on Saturday, October 29. Visit the website for more information.
Goulburn Regional Art Gallery's latest curated window is from the creative minds of students at Goulburn West Public School. These young curators are some of the gallery's keenest visitors and most insightful art enthusiasts. The Window by Goulburn West Public School students will be on display until Friday, November 26. For information phone 4823 4494.
This exhibition is a celebration of colour and abstraction by artists Emma Beer, Vivienne Binns, Yvette Coppersmith, Lara Merrett, Gemma Smith, Esther Stewart and Margaret Worth. It runs until the end of January. For information phone 4823 4494.
The Bungonia Cafe is run by local volunteers for the Bungonia Progress Association. It's a not for profit group and all money raised helps pay for costs associated with keeping Bungonia Hall open to the public. Enjoy delicious country cooking and great service in a relaxed and cozy surrounding. Breakfast starts at 9am on Sunday, October 30 at the Bungonia Community Hall. For group bookings phone 0403 068 719.
