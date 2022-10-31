Community members are invited to the opening of the Portraits on Main exhibition. There will be live music by Tony (Skid) Marks and Hume Conservatorium students. Bring your own food or purchase a picnic box and sit in the park. On display will be 100 portraits of individuals over the age of 50 who make a difference to our community. These photographs will be displayed in freestanding frames in Belmore Park, Auburn St, Sloane St and at the Goulburn Court House. The exhibition runs for six weeks. Beside each portrait is a QR code that allows you to read the story of the individual pictured and learn about their contribution to the community. The exhibition starts on Saturday, November 12 at 12pm and runs to Saturday, December 24 at Auburn Street, Goulburn Phone Tina Milson 0408 483 499.