Goulburn Race Club's girls day out

By Sally Foy
Updated October 31 2022 - 4:17am, first published 12:00am
Girls day out at Goulburn Race Club is the biggest event on the Goulburn spring carnival social calendar. It's on Saturday, November 5. Gates open at 11am.

This is the biggest event on the Goulburn spring carnival social calendar. This is a fabulous social experience and there is a hire package for everyone. Be part of the famous fashions on the field and win in prizes valued at over $3000. Enjoy the entertainment and an exciting local program of horse racing. The event is at the Goulburn Race Club on Saturday, November 5. Gates open at 11am. Tickets are available online. Phone 4822 2222.

