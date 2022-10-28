Goulburn Post

Mailbox - October 31: Letters to the editor

Updated October 31 2022 - 11:25pm, first published October 28 2022 - 5:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Praise for Salvation Army plan

I was pleased to read about the approval of the Salvation Army's planned housing subdivision in Goulburn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.