I was pleased to read about the approval of the Salvation Army's planned housing subdivision in Goulburn.
The Salvation Army is a charitable organisation which is presumably acting to address the shortage of low cost housing for the poor.
Even if this were not the case, with housing being sold to make a profit, the proceeds will surely go towards the Salvos' valuable charity work.
Either way, it's disappointing that council support for the development was not unanimous.
The Goulbourn Group (TGG) and the Stop Gundary Solar Farm Group should be able to agree on at least two matters regarding the proposed Gundary Solar "Farm".
One - the BP Lightsource Gundary Solar "Farm" proposal is part of BP's global "green wash" while they continue being one of the world's leading petroleum companies.
And if TGG is genuinely concerned about the state of environment then:
Two - BP Lightsource should be required to provide upfront financial assurance to ensure the decommissioning and remediation of the Gundary Solar "Farm" is funded and able to be carried out when the Gundary Solar" Farm" comes to the end of its useful life.
Vicount Sydney, the title of Robert Townsend a scion of a British upper class and politically influential family, was the primary architect of Australia's penal system.
It's been proposed that he was an emancipator, aiming for the redemption of products of the British social and justice system of the time.
However was this an example of convict washing and should our capital be renamed?
A widely held belief that I hear repeatedly, is that volcanoes release more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere than human activities do.
It is however a well established scientific fact that human activities emit 60, or more times, the amount of carbon dioxide released by volcanoes, each year.
Large, violent eruptions may match the rate of human emissions for a few hours but they are too fleeting and rare to rival annual emissions caused by humans.
Emissions from volcanoes have therefore only an extremely minor influence on climate change.
