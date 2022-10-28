Every year, Bowral and Goulburn High Schools challenge each other to a sports gala day and it is always competitive.
This year's Smith Cup at Goulburn High School was no different, with Bowral High coming up trumps.
READ ALSO:
After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, the two schools battled hard in the 89th installment on Friday, October 28.
The sports offered on the day were touch football, soccer, basketball netball for the girls, hockey, ultimate frisbee, table tennis, softball and a computing challenge.
The Smith Cup is the longest-running sporting exchange in NSW.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.