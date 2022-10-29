Historical artefacts will be visiting schools in Goulburn and Yass starting October 31.
Students will get to see history come to life through the telescope of Ludwig Leichhardt to an 1840s first-class passenger diary.
"This will be the first time these rare pieces of Australian history will be shown in the region, as part of the State Library's FAR Out! Treasures to the Bush initiative, which is now in its 10th year," state librarian John Vallance said.
"The last few years have been unusual, to put it mildly. But we are delighted to see the return of the FAR Out! program in 2022, thanks to the support of the State Library Foundation," Dr Vallance said.
Dr Valiance said the tour would span five schools in the area with around 400 students getting to experience the artefacts first hand.
From October 31 to November 3, 2022 members of the learning services team will immerse students in hands on activities and stories of early migration to Australia organised around a selection of the Library's treasures.
Some of the objects date back as far as 210 years ago and include convict Mary Reibey's land grant, 1812, first-class ship passenger Arthur Wilcox Manning's journal, 1839-1840, explorer Ludwig Leichhardt's telescope, marked 1847 and gold prospector George Charles Johnson's personal papers from 1872.
"The State Library of NSW brings Australia's history to life," learning services manager Pauline Fitzgerald said.
"Students will have the unique opportunity to get 'up close' to original material and hear the fascinating stories behind these iconic items."
FAR Out! connects students and teachers to the amazing treasures the State Library has to offer onsite, online and in the community.
Ms Fitzgerald said the library had hosted 'virtual excursions' in the past two years to maintain a connection for students with history.
"We will continue to deliver our popular virtual programs, but we are excited to be welcoming students back into the Library and taking our programs on the road again," she said.
"We want to give students every opportunity to engage with the Library, and nothing beats seeing the real thing."
Schools being visited include Goulburn North Public School, Goulburn South Primary School, Yass Public School, Holy Family Primary School, Mt Carmel Primary School and Berinda Public School.
For more information about the State Library's Learning services and programs, visit www.sl.nsw.gov.au/learning
