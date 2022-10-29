If you watch the Junior Matildas take on the u15s Korean side, watch out for the home side's number six.
That's because the jersey will belong to Lillian Skelly should she take part in the three-match international series starting from 3pm AEST on Sunday, October 3 at Kingscliff.
Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) director Craig Norris said the whole association was very supportive of her.
"We've all enjoyed watching Lilly develop as a player and are excited for her to get this opportunity," Norris said.
"Her dedication has seen her make it to the highest level for her age and we believe the best is still to come.
"It's an amazing opportunity and I'm sure she'll enjoy ever moment of it, as will her amazing family friends and former coaches."
Game two from 7pm on Wednesday, November 2 and game three on Friday, November 4 from 7pm will both be played at Broadbeach.
All matches will be shown via the Football Australia Youtube channel.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
