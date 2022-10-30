The Goulburn Combined Probus Club and the Crockwell Probus Club enjoyed lunch at the Goulburn Workers Club on Friday, October 28 to celebrate Probus Day.
Former Goulburn Mulwaree Council mayor Bob Kirk was the special guest on the day and answered the many questions asked by the Probus members.
Cr Kirk was the recipient of Rotary's Paul Harris Fellowship Award for outstanding service to the community.
Probus Day was was on October 1 and both clubs undertook a bus trip to Bundanoon to see the 'The Pirates of Penzance' by the Sydney Opera.
All attending members enjoyed the show and had a wonderful day out.
The Goulburn Combined Probus Club meets monthly on the fourth Friday of each month and organises regular outings which are held on the second Friday of the month.
The Goulburn Combined Probus Club held its inaugural meeting on September, 2019 and has continued to expand its membership since, albeit a short stagnation during COVID Lockdown.
