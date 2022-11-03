"Telling the truth" about Australia's history is the first step to Australia becoming "a mature and independent country."
The second is for the nation to become a republic, with a democratically elected head of state.
That's the view of federal assistant minister for the republic, Matt Thistlethwaite. He was guest speaker at the recent Daniel Deniehy oration at the Goulburn Soldiers Club.
READ MORE:
The event is named after the politician, teacher, journalist and orator, who represented Goulburn in the seat of Argyle from 1857 to 1859. In 1853 he had railed against William Wentworth's proposal to establish a hereditary peerage in the NSW Upper House.
Mr Thistlethwaite invoked Deniehy's legacy to argue that Australia should not only enshrine a First Nations Voice to Parliament in its constitution, but also become a republic. Labor wants to hold a referendum on the former next year, and the latter in a second term, if elected.
He said Australia had a "moral obligation" to grant First Nations people the right to truth telling and a role in government decision-making.
"A First Nations Voice to Parliament will strengthen reconciliation (and) our society and advance our democracy," he said.
"It is the first and necessary step to a mature and independent nation. But we should not stop there...The second step is instilling a belief that Australia can grow as a nation, that we can become truly independent and make our own decisions (and) take the final step to nationhood by becoming a republic and having one of our own as head of state."
He told The Post he was under no illusion about the task's difficulty. The last republican referendum in 1999 failed. In addition, just eight out of 44 constitutional referendums since Federation had succeeded.
The assistant minister will begin a series of consultation sessions with younger Australians and multicultural communities. They're the two demographics he believes need convincing.
"Most young Australians weren't around in 1999 when we had that intense debate. It was the barbecue stopper and everyone had a view," he said
"I want to hear what they understand about our constitution and our head of state arrangements and whether they think it's a good idea that we have one of our own."
Mr Thistlethwaite also stressed that many immigrants had arrived after 1999 and possibly weren't aware of the earlier referendum and the current state of play.
Asked about the level of support among older Australians for a republic, especially in light of Queen Elizabeth's recent passing, he said most people at his speaking events were aged in their sixties and seventies.
"The affection and love for Queen Elizabeth is completely understandable," he said.
"She's a wonderful lady who did a lot for Australia and the Commonwealth but the Elizabethan era is over. It's time for an Australian era..."
Constitutional conventions, plebiscites and citizens assemblies are among the consultation options in the run-up to a referendum.
In his speech, Mr Thistlethwaite said in almost all democracies, citizens could choose their head of state.
"It's sacrosanct and defines the democratic ideal. The power is in the people. Yet Australians do not have that right," he said.
The assistant minister cited the 1975 dismissal of the Prime Minister by the Governor General and former PM, Scott Morrison's self-appointment to numerous ministerial portfolios as instances where the constitution had been "undermined."
Moreover, he argued that politicians were subjected to an "archaic ritual" by swearing an oath of office to the Queen. This did not reflect Australians' expectations of their elected representative, he said.
"We need a head of state that is accountable to the Australian people...and acts in their interests...It is long past time Australia's head of state is an Australian," Mr Thistlethwaite said.
He told The Post that Deniehy's great legacy was convincing people that as citizens, they deserved rights, including a say in who should repreesnt them.
Some 60 people from Goulburn, the Southern Highlands and Canberra attended the oration.
The function doubled as a Labor Party fundraiser for recently announced candidate for the state seat of Goulburn, Michael Pilbrow.
The night also included a tribute to former Goulburn branch member, Laszlo Strasser, who died on August 6.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.