Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Matt Thistlethwaite argues case for republic at Goulburn's Daniel Deniehy oration

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated November 4 2022 - 10:16am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"Telling the truth" about Australia's history is the first step to Australia becoming "a mature and independent country."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.