Rodeos are always a hit in town and the latest Bullarama was no different.
Plenty of people flocked to the Goulburn Recreational Area on Saturday, October 29 to see bull riders from all parts of the country show off their trade.
The Goulburn Rodeo Club hosted the event and treasurer Michael Berg said everything went according to plan.
This was the first time something like this was hosted at this time of year, so Berg wasn't sure what to expect.
Fortunately for him, it couldn't have gone any better.
"We were very pleased with the turnout," Berg said.
"We were expecting a big of a crowd, but definitely not to that extent considering the weather conditions.
"It was very cold and windy, but the majority of them did stick it out.
"A few did leave early though because they had young kids and weren't planned for it."
All money raised on the day will go to charities, but the club hasn't decided which ones to donate to yet.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
