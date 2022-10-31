Joey Wilshere gave table tennis a go because he didn't think it was a real sport.
Well, the former Goulburn Table Tennis Club junior is now the Southern Country Teams Championship Division One winner, along with his team mate Costa Georgeson.
His return to the John Lees Table Tennis Centre on Saturday and Sunday, October 29 and 30, could not have turned out any better.
READ ALSO:
Division Two was won by the father and son team of Leo and Matthew Kappos from Lithgow, who take part in the competition every year.
Medallions were awarded as well as gift vouchers from Table Tennis World.
Goulburn Table Tennis Club treasurer Nicola Fraser said it was another successful tournament.
"In all, 32 competitors, aged from 12 to their mid-70s, took part in two divisions and all the matches were played In good spirits," Fraser said.
"We had teams come from the Illawarra, Canberra, Nepean, Lithgow and Wollondilly and it was great to see so many new faces."
Fraser said there were less competitors compared to previous years because previous editions were difficult to manage time wise.
"This year, we allowed for more social time and we received really positive feedback," she said.
Teams of two competed in a round robin format with each rubber consisting of four singles matches and one doubles match if required.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council provided the club a grant to run the event and mayor Peter Walker officially opened the event on the Saturday.
The three teams from Goulburn finished sixth and eighth in Division One and seventh in Division Two.
The event capped off a great couple of months for the club as they received a grant of $1300 from the Goulburn Lions Club on September 14.
A table tennis table, a training robot, balls and bats were bought with the funds.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.