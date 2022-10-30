Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn's Rocky Hill Musical Theatre Company to stage 'Aida'

Updated October 31 2022 - 2:26am, first published October 30 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Rocky Hill Musical Theatre Company will stage the Broadway musical, Aida, over five performances starting on Friday. Picture supplied.

Infused with contemporary pop-rock tunes and emotional ballads, Rocky Hill Musical Theatre Company's next showcase production, Aida has it all. The four-time Tony award winning Broadway musical, written by Elton John and Tim Rice, is definitely one 'elaborate love story'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.