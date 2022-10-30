Infused with contemporary pop-rock tunes and emotional ballads, Rocky Hill Musical Theatre Company's next showcase production, Aida has it all. The four-time Tony award winning Broadway musical, written by Elton John and Tim Rice, is definitely one 'elaborate love story'.
The story is set in Ancient Egypt, against the backdrop of a war with Nubia. However, if you are expecting to see giant pyramids dominate the stage, you will be pleasantly surprised to see that this story and show design has been stripped back to a more tribal, neutral aesthetic, incorporating First Nations elements.
From the moment you enter the foyer, the audience is transported to a museum environment, exploring an ancient exhibition. This setting carries through into the theatre, as the show begins. The opening song, Every Story is a Love Story, sets the scene and context for the whole narrative.
The audience is swiftly transported back through time with flowing set changes, often initiated by the cast, to create seamless and integrated transitions and storytelling. Every detail and aspect of the show has been carefully contemplated and arranged by director, Alfie Walker, and assistant director, Alecia Walker.
"For 21 years I've dreamt of putting on this show and bringing it to a local stage, and the day has almost arrived!" Mr Walker said.
"We have been rehearsing Aida since August and have enjoyed it, every step of the way! Seeing the development of the cast, as they fall in love with this story and them giving their absolute all to bring my long-awaited vision to life, is something I am extremely proud of now."
Company president, Alex Ridley, said the committee was keen to support Mr Walker's vision.
"The production crew has been very creative and innovative in their design. The natural and raw feel of the show allows the heart of the story to speak for itself," she said.
"Ultimately, the story makes us reflect on key universal themes: who we each are and what we stand for, pride in nationhood and of course, what we all need in life, love and what we will risk to have it. These themes are just as relevant today in Australia, then when they were back in ancient Egypt or Nubia."
The musical is a crowd pleaser, with comedic one-liners and a catchy musical score, played by a live band, led by local musical director, Debra McConnell. The soaring ballads are beautifully sung by the love triangle leads featuring the enslaved, yet proud, Nubian princess Aida (played by the captivating Ebrentia Brits), Radames, the love-torn Egyptian Captain (played stoically by Shannon Trama) and the fashion-focused, infatuated Egyptian Princess Amneris (played feistily by Tara Field).
The show has Shakespearean tragi-comedy elements, as the star-crossed lovers work on changing their fate. The question is, can fate be controlled? Does 'fortune favour the brave' or destroy them?
The rousing choral numbers abound, with a small multicultural cast of experienced singers and actors, as well as new to the stage performers. The scenes are complemented by simple movements and dynamic dancing, led by choreographer, Bella Sylvester.
The show is being staged in the new Creative Precinct venue at the Hume Conservatorium. The collaboration between the two musical groups has been positive.
"Rocky Hill MTC is also appreciative of contributing members of the local arts community for their sharing of resources, ideas and creative talent, producer, Sarah Trama said.
This production is for anyone who loves a good story, with twists and turns, and love affairs thrown in. Due to the mature themes and nature of the show, parental discretion is advised for young audience attendance.
Aida is playing on November 4, 5, 6, 11 and 12. Tickets range from $25 to $35 and bookings are now open for evening and matinee shows.
Book now at www.trybooking.com/CDCEF
