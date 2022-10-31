Between races, eyes were drawn to an impressive turnout for Fashions on the Field at the Goulburn Cup.
With Spring bringing some warmer weather, racegoers had the opportunity to take a glamorous and playful approach to their race day outfits.
Floral, tie-dyed, homemade and high-end outfits and accessories lined the stage as contestants showed off their racing finest on Sunday, October 30.
Fashions on the Field sponsor and judge Rebecca Gerstner of Bek's Bloomz said it was great to see so many entrants on the day.
"We were looking for thought-out outfits with accessories that complemented race day attire for the Goulburn Cup," she said.
"We had much more interest in Fashions on the Field than previous years at the Goulburn Cup and would love to see this continue to grow."
The Girls Day Out racing event on Saturday, November 5 normally attracts the most entrants for Fashions on the Field as the biggest social event on the Spring calendar.
ALSO READ: It's girls day out at Goulburn Race Club
As for the winners, Rylee Brown and Darcy Pegran were awarded first prize in the filly and colt of the day categories. Emilie Dhu and Jasper Harkin were awarded as runners-up.
Jason Crockett won best-dressed gentleman of the day and Peter Cook was awarded runner-up.
Best-dressed lady of the day went to Madeleine Leva and the runner-up was Julie Fife.
The best-dressed couple of the day went to Tracy and Patrick Manning with father and daughter duo Dean and Ava Kennedy awarded as runners-up.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.