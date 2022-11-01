Beautiful living in privacy

"Warm and spacious with a flexible floor-plan that can accommodate large families and a range of different uses, this is a home of exceptional quality offering a lifestyle that is often sought after but rarely found," said agent Barry McEntee.
The front verandah and rear deck have ramps plus there's an extra-wide front door for wheelchairs.
Oversized bedrooms include built-in robes, and the main has a freshly-renovated ensuite and a walk-in robe.
The home also has "top-quality cabinetry and storage throughout, all with a soft-close feature."
The kitchen has "40mm counter tops and a huge island bench which overlooks the stunning open-plan living room complete with genuine hardwood timber floorboards."
There's also a separate lounge at the front that could easily become a home theatre. Plus there's fully-ducted gas heating, reverse-cycle air-conditioning, and a 14-panel solar system.
Established gardens and manicured hedges provide plenty of street appeal, and a "beautifully-designed resort-style backyard offers privacy, mood lighting effects, a peaceful waterfall and a decked entertaining area."
The location is a quiet cul-de-sac in the popular Belmore Estate, close to Marsden Weir and the Wollondilly Walking Track, with the hospital, schools, Victoria Park and aquatic centre all nearby.
