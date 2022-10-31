Ground penetrating radar is being used to unearth the secrets of an almost forgotten Goulburn cemetery.
Trustees of the Jewish Cemetery in Long Street have enlisted Camden-based firm, Cold Case, to help find more graves at the state significant site.
Heritage consultant, Chris Betteridge recommended the technology be employed. He and Mr Luke had earlier applied to have the cemetery listed on the state's heritage register.
Sydney trustee, Gary Luke said his and others' research revealed there were at least 30 people buried in the half-acre north Goulburn cemetery. However the area held just 11 complete or partial headstones.
"We have located the likely locations of unmarked graves," he said.
"...GPR doesn't only locate unknown grave sites but gives insight into the way the grounds were used."
For example, Cold Case founders, Dr Louise Speding and husband, Gerald Speding, discovered that an 1848 caretaker's cottage, also used for body preparation, was larger than originally thought. In addition, there was also an underground pipe passing up to a tomb. The cottage was demolished in about the 1940s but the ruins have remained.
The remains of a fence half way up the area were also found.
Mr Luke said a radiation wave bounced off the equipment when it detected soil inconsistencies. It also indicates the approximate size of the item below. Operators view the detections on a screen as they push along the lawn-mower like machine.
"But there is quite a lot of interpretative work needed to determine what lies beneath because it can be tree roots and other things," he said.
Cold Case will demonstrate the technology to the community at the cemetery on Sunday, November 6 from 11am to 1pm.
The consultancy is well versed in the field. It was called in as a last resort to find Matthew Leveson's remains. He had gone missing in Sydney in 2007 and his remains were finally uncovered in the Royal National Park in 2017, thanks to the Spedings' work.
Dr Speding is a casual lecturer at the NSW Police Academy in Goulburn. The practicing archaeologist has taught forensics, criminology and policing for the past 10 years. Gerald is a data visualisation specialist with a background in construction, heritage conservation and planning.
The combination of skills builds on police work, particularly in missing persons cases.
Dr Speding said the GPR, which reached a 1.83-metre depth, confirmed that there were burials beneath the existing headstones at the Jewish Cemetery. The technology also detected unmarked graves. These could not be positively identified without exhumation.
Mr Luke said while this wouldn't happen, he hoped that ultimately interpretative signage could be installed at the cemetery, indicating the burials' location. This would update a list of 22 burials on an onsite cairn.
An archaeological permit would be needed to remove any gravestone pieces from underground. If approved, these could be restored.
Members of the Jewish community have helped fund the work to date. A heritage grant application is also underway but further donations are welcome.
Mr Luke said the Jewish community settled across many parts of NSW from the 1830s. In Goulburn, they were active in business and civic life. The Goulburn cemetery and another at Maitland, both state-heritage listed, were the only two dedicated to the Jewish in NSW.
"They're significant because they're the only tangible record of the Jewish communities in those towns," he said.
The community is invited to the GPR demonstration at the cemetery, 118 Long Street, Goulburn from 11am on Sunday.
For further information or tax deductible donations to assist restoration - goulburntrust@ajhs.com.au
