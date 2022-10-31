Chris Waller has trained a horse to victory again.
Oscar Zulu, ridden by jockey William Pike, took out the latest edition of the Goulburn Cup in a tight finish at the Goulburn Race Club on Sunday, October 30.
It was a two horse race in the final stretch, but Oscar Zulu edged out Coal Crusher to take home the $109,000 prize money.
Flying Crazy came home in third.
As a result of winning the 1400m race, Oscar Zulu is now eligible to take part in the next year's Big Dance .
It is a two million-dollar race held at Royal Randwick on Melbourne Cup day.
Goulburn trainer Danny Williams had the horse Marsabit in the race and although he finished eighth in the field of 10, Williams was still happy with his performance.
"It was a very strong edition of the cup and it's always a really hard race to win," Williams said.
"He ran very well, but the field was just a little too sharp for him."
"It just goes to show the calibre of the trainers, horses and jockeys that come here and it will only get stronger."
Seven of the 17 horses were scratched prior to the race.
The race day featured a lucrative eight race program with more than $460,000 in prizemoney.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
