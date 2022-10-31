Goulburn Post
Oscar Zulu wins Goulburn Cup in tight finish

Burney Wong
Burney Wong
Updated November 1 2022 - 2:35am, first published October 31 2022 - 9:00pm
Jockey William Pike following his Goulburn Cup victory. Pictures by Burney Wong.

Chris Waller has trained a horse to victory again.

