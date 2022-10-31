Goulburn unveils darker side with haunting Halloween decorations

The skeletons are out of the closet as dozens of homes around Goulburn have shown a darker side for Halloween.
Witches, ghosts, mummies, pumpkins and masses of cobweb were the hallmarks of most of the adornments, while an interactive map was kindly put together by residents supportive of trick or treaters.
If you decorated your house and would like to be added to this gallery, you can email a photo to jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.