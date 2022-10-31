Emergency services attend truck and car crash on highway

One of two northbound lanes is closed on the Hume Highway near Gunning after a truck and car crash.
RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer, Mitchell Butler, said a northbound vehicle flipped onto its roof after hitting a truck's fuel tank, at about 3.50pm.
The fuel tank ruptured and the truck finally stopped about 150 metres further down the road.
The car's driver sustained minor facial injuries, while the heavy vehicle's driver was uninjured. Ambulance crews treated the man at the scene. Police, RFS and Goulburn's NSW Fire and Rescue units are on scene.
The crash occurred near the Collector Road turnoff.
