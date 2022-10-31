Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Hume Highway traffic affected after car and truck crash near Gunning

Updated October 31 2022 - 11:28am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services attend truck and car crash on highway

One of two northbound lanes is closed on the Hume Highway near Gunning after a truck and car crash.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.