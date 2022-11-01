All hands are on deck at Gunning in the aftermath of overnight flooding.
The RFS and SES are helping to pump out water-logged businesses, including the Telegraph Hotel, following a deluge on Monday night that flooded the main street.
READ MORE:
The community has also pitched in to clean up premises and Upper Lachlan Shire Council has opened the Gunning Waste Management Centre on Tuesday, especially for flood waste.
Telegraph Hotel owners could not be reached for comment but they posted on social media; "It's with heavy hearts that after a disaster of a night at the Telegraph we will not be open tomorrow for (Melbourne) Cup day or the foreseeable future."
"Thoughts and prayers to everyone who was affected by tonight's floods and big thanks to all the SES guys and girls still out there. We hope to see you all again soon."
Baileys Garage owner, Craig Southwell, said every main street business was closed and phones lines had also been cut. The Merino Cafe, the hotel and Gunning Service Centre were among those hardest hit.
"We're better off than most," he said.
"The water ran through our workshop and was four inches deep...The last time it was anywhere close to that was in 1961."
The family has operated the garage for three generations.
Mr Southwell said the downpour in a short period flooded water into premises from the rear and the creek at the front. Already sodden ground worsened its impact. Collector Road was virtually "washed away to nothing" and large rocks piled up in the middle.
The SES recorded 42mm at Gunning in the 26 hours to 11am but Mr Southwell believed it was much more.
He and employees are cleaning up and hope to re-open on Wednesday when they're sure no water has entered petrol tanks. Currently, no fuel is available in Gunning due to the closures.
Outside, Mr Southwell watched trucks headed off to the tip with damaged items, including carpet, from businesses and some homes.
"There's been a massive turn-out of people to help in the past few hours. It's lovely to see," he said.
Upper Lachlan Shire Council general manager, Colleen Worthy and infrastructure director, Leon Kruger, are assessing the damage.
Goulburn SES commander, Daryl Skinner said most damage was in the main street and surrounding roads. Two rapid assessment teams were assessing the extent on Tuesday morning.
Multiple road closures are in place.
Two Collector units are helping the clean-up. On Monday night, personnel assisted sandbagging. Ten people were evacuated to the Gunning showground.
Gunning Pharmacy owner, Jaideep Sherma said the floor of his chemist was sodden.
"The water has receded now but it's done some damage. I haven't seen anything like it in the six to seven years I've been here," he said.
Resident Ant Lewis told The Post that the storm blew tanks away from Gunning Ag and Water Solutions.
"The water has receded this morning and is back within the creek but there are lots of sandbags around," he said.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.