SES crews were called out to six flood rescues on Monday as heavy rain inundated the region.
Acting Argyle cluster incident controller, Daryl Skinner, said drivers of two and four-wheel drives and a Mercedes took their chances traversing flooded crossings amid the downpour.
Crews attended flood rescues on Breadalbane Road, at Middle Arm, Peelwood Road at Laggan, Rye Park and Collector.
"Some occupants were out of their car when crews arrived but others had to be walked out," he said.
"With the fast-flowing water in small causeways it was quite a dangerous situation."
The cluster covers Goulburn, Crookwell, Bigga, Collector, Gunning and Windellama.
On Monday night, cluster commander, Robert Bell, pleaded with people to stop driving through flooded crossings. Residents at Lake Bathurst were agog that people continued to cross the flooded Braidwood Road, which had not been closed.
Mr Skinner said the SES was inundated with calls on Monday night, including requests for out of area help. However crews could only deal with jobs in their region.
Resources were deployed to Gunning on Monday night and Tuesday, following severe flooding in the main street. Two rapid response assessment teams are surveying the damage.
Across the cluster, crews responded to 37 call-outs, including 16 in Goulburn. They worked well into Tuesday morning. Mr Skinner said the southeast and south around Lake Bathurst, Tarago, Gunning and Collector were hardest hit.
Goulburn airport recorded 39mm from 9am Monday to 1pm Tuesday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. However outlying areas registered much more, including 69mm at Roslyn.
Water levels started receding as the rain abated on Tuesday. At 11am, Mr Skinner said the Wollondilly River was steady at all gauges, except Murrays Flat where it was rising.
The Mulwaree River was falling at Inveralochy, near Tarago and steady at Lansdowne Bridge. As a precaution, on Tuesday morning SES door knocked homes in Hercules Street, Eastgrove, where water had reached back fences.
"The danger period is on the decline," Mr Skinner said.
Goulburn has recorded 882mm so far this year, well above the 586mm average to November.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
