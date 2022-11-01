A service will be held on Saturday, November 5 to mark the 30th anniversary of women's ordination as priests in the Canberra/Goulburn diocese.
The late Bishop Owen Dowling will be uppermost in thoughts as religious and parishioners gather at Saint Saviour's Cathedral. Some of the original 11 women ordained in December, 1992, will also attend.
READ MORE:
Bishop Dowling led the charge in the early 1990s to ordain the first women to the priesthood.
As The Reverend Vicki Cullen explained in 2008, some had already been deacons for up to six years.
"Bishop Owen had interviewed us all, ordained us deacon and affirmed our vocation to the priesthood," she told Bishop Dowling's funeral service.
"We were to be the first women priests in this country. Our Bishop was brave and persistent, willing to break new ground in the Anglican Church in Australia. Bishop Dowling was determined to go ahead with our ordination despite opposition from Sydney, Ballarat and more of our own clergy."
Members of the Sydney diocese brought an injunction stop the ordination.
While they waited 10 months for the outcome, other women were ordained in Perth, Adelaide, and Melbourne. They were finally ordained in December, 1992.
The women were: Daphne Jean May, Ruth Isabel Mills (dec), Margaret Louise Streatfield, Gillian Joan Mendham, Helen Victoria Cullen, Anne Elizabeth Dudzinski, Barbara Gail Tabor, Elaine Margaret Gifford,Julie Rosamonde Kelley (dec), Pamela Jean Phillips and Ann Dittmar-McCollim.
ALSO READ: Divall's Jamie-Lee Hayes wins NatRoad award
Bishop Dowling resigned in January, 1993 and passed away in May, 2008. He was remembered as "a man of many gifts" who had courage and foresight.
Saint Saviour's Sub Dean, Canon Anne Wentzel said the service marked an important milestone.
"Goulburn really did lead the way and it was a big deal for the diocese and the nation," she said.
"...Women have had to to prove themselves but we have done well. In the Canberra/Goulburn diocese we are openly accepted to take on all kinds of ministry...Women have been a gift to the church."
Canon Wentzel was ordained a priest in 2000.
She pointed out that Kay Goldsworthy was installed in 2018 as one of the first Anglican Archbishops (Perth) in Australia.
ALSO READ: Relay for Life raises nearly $60,000
While Bishop Mark Short will attend Sunday's service, women will play a leading role.
The Right Reverend Sarah McNeil, the first diocesan elected female bishop in Australia will preach, while Canberra/Goulburn assistant Bishop Carol Wagner will preside at the eucharist. Assistant Bishop of Melbourne, Genieve Blackwell will preach.
Up to 300 clergy and parishioners from all over Australia are expected to attend the service which begins at 2pm Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.