Lieder Theatre Company will lift the curtains on its production of Charlotte's Web in November.
Based on the beloved tale by E.B.White, Charlotte's Web is set in a nostalgic farmyard world where an orphaned pig named Wilbur who becomes frightfully aware of the fate that awaits him until an unexpected friendship with an enlightened grey spider changes everything.
Charlotte's supportive influence on the direction of Wilbur's life is indeed magical, yet achievable in the real world, giving audiences wonderful thoughts to ponder as they emerge from this rollicking theatre experience.
A spokesperson said the tale was a "powerful allegory on the turning points in our lives, it speaks to everyone, young and old".
"We've all felt like an abandoned runt who hopes to have our world enriched out of the blue by the unconditional love of a new friend, even if that friend is a compassionate spider.
"Charlotte's Web reminds us that rallying to help an earnest young soul can positively impact anyone, no matter if you're an overprotective goose, a cynically wise old sheep, or a grizzled old rat with a well-hidden soft side," they said.
Charlotte's Web will be a beautifully rendered production incorporating puppetry and many of the hallmarks of children's theatre, but it rarely swerves into the overt silliness of a pantomime.
"Instead, the immensity of E.B. White's themes are accessible to viewers of all ages, as they emerge through the simply-told story," director Blake Selmes said.
"This is a tale of sweetness and pure friendship, of fear and reassurance, of surviving loss and finding the quiet virtues that become obscured by the busy ruckus of modern life."
The Lieder Theatre Company's grand tradition of assembling multigenerational casts is in full effect this time around, resulting in a mutually supportive team of veteran stage actors and brave young talents.
The three leads in this show are all making their speaking debut on the Lieder main stage.
Serena Weatherall is an established performer and singer, having trained in Sydney and teaching in Canberra. To prepare for the role, she and Selmes are studying aerial acrobatics, writing, and learning songs, and utilising a movement workshop by Lieder performer and choreographer Sakshi Kumar from the Sanskrit School of Dance.
Kiesha McMahon has been an expressive and hardworking member of the Lieder Youth Theatre for six years. After revealing her show-stealing potential in Mighty Playwrights, she has been chosen to portray the earnest and passionate Wilbur.
Marli McKellar has appeared in the non-speaking ensemble in the Lieder's 2022 Romeo and Juliet, but this is her first leap into a main character role. Marli is honing the singing and puppetry required for this emotive role while learning the skills to portray Fern with a beautifully nuanced and natural delivery.
Director Selmes is illustrating his passion for collaboration with this production forging creative relationships with Life Yoga Goulburn, the Sanskriti School of Indian Performing Arts, Goulburn Spinners and Weavers, Peter Oliver Photography, and his newly formed Uppity Puppetry Theatre Co.
"Looking back at my work as children's entertainer, street performer and early childhood educator, I noticed one day that these projects - and most of my work - have all involved the heavy use of music," Mr Selmes said.
"Whether in a participatory or performative form, music has always served a profound role in my work for children - as has the magical art of puppetry."
"These days, traveling to primary schools to deliver classroom music for Hume Conservatorium, I have come to learn that puppetry is an incredibly effective teaching tool. All the ingredients to tell this story in a very special way were already there" Selmes said.
While not a musical, the play has been injected with many musical moments and a swelling score, performed live by a trio of excellent local musicians.
The 'Barn Band' will steer the show's emotional pathway.
Musical director Greg Angus has arranged dozens of tunes to enhance the story with humour, tenderness and a touch of melancholy, but audiences will get to share some hearty laughs when it counts.
Hume Conservatorium associate director Andy Picker brings his cello and more to the Barn Band while he also performs as a pivotal character.
Mandolinist Callum White was a 2022 composer in the HumeCon's Mighty Tunesmith program, a project supporting the Goulburn Mulwaree Library's Mighty Playwrights Program.
Callum now brings his formidable musical chops to the stage, rounding out an authentic Barn Band sound that perfectly illuminates the country setting of this play.
"The Hume Conservatorium is excited to continue collaborating with The Lieder Theatre Company and Goulburn's other fantastic Arts institutions to provide opportunities for local musicians and be a part of the growing movement of building community through the arts here in the Tablelands" associate director at the Hume Conservatorium Andy Picker said.
Tickets are available now, but seats are limited so get in quick at https://theliedertheatre.com/charlottes-web
Please note, this performance uses Haze
Charlotte's Web sessions:
Wednesday 23 November 7pm
Saturday 26 November 1pm matinee
Tuesday 30 November 7pm
Wednesday 1 December 7pm
Friday 2 December 7pm
Saturday 3 December 2pm matinee
Saturday 3 December 7pm
Saturday 10 December 2pm matinee
Saturday 10 December 7pm
Sunday 11 December 2pm matinee
