Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Agencies and community pitch in for Gunning flood recovery effort

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated November 2 2022 - 3:15am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RFS volunteers pitched in to clear the Gunning Motel of damaged furniture and fittings on Tuesday. Picture by RFS.

An army of volunteers with a mission marched along Gunning's main street on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.