Woolworths Goulburn has organised a Community Food Drive to help deliver food relief to those experiencing hardship, in the lead-up to Christmas.
The drive is already running, having opened on November 2, with Goulburn and Southern Tablelands customers encouraged to donate non-perishable food items into the specially marked Local Community Food Drive trolley, found in-store.
Read also: wind lashes region as peak gusts hit 90km/h
Items include: Breakfast cereals, pasta, rice and instant noodles, canned fish or meat, spreads (peanut butter, honey, jam) and baked beans and spaghetti
Food insecurity is a harsh reality for many Australians.
According to the 2022 FoodBank Hunger Report, more than half a million households struggle to meet food needs; with more than two million households having gone hungry in the last 12 months.
Woolworths is linking with local charities to ensure Southern Tablelands residents in need receive the donated items, along with fresh food to the value of $250 in time for the upcoming festive season.
"We're dedicated to caring for all local Australian communities. Our food rescue efforts not only support vulnerable people, but provide an opportunity for Australians to understand the country's stark hunger problem," Woolworths Goulburn Store Manager, Aaron Brimson said.
"We're asking Goulburn and Southern Tablelands customers who are in a position to do so, to join us in donating to the Woolworths Local Community Food Drive on their next grocery shop. By making a small donation, you will be helping the wellbeing of our local community."
You can donate in-store at Goulburn Woolworths until November 15.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.