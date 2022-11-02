Goulburn Post
Woolworths Goulburn launches Community Food Drive to help those in need at Christmas

Updated November 2 2022 - 3:28am, first published 12:50am
Woolies in Goulburn will have a specially marked trolley for donations for its food drive.

Woolworths Goulburn has organised a Community Food Drive to help deliver food relief to those experiencing hardship, in the lead-up to Christmas.

