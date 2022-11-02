A woman was lucky to escape serious injury after her car collided with a truck on the Hume Highway on Tuesday.
She was travelling north on the Hume Highway when the crash occurred with the truck, near Lerida Road, south of Gunning at about 4pm.
RFS units from Gunning, Grabben Gullen and Parkesbourne, police and ambulance attended the scene.
RFS Southern Tablelands operational manager, Mitchell Butler, said two people in the truck were able to free themselves. A 41-year-old female in the car suffered shock and was treated by ambulance paramedics for a laceration to her left shoulder. She did not have to be transported to hospital.
Mr Butler said the truck was carrying scrap metal.
The road was wet at the time.
One highway lane was closed while emergency services were on site and until the vehicles were towed from the scene.
In related news, the RFS and Goulburn' s NSW Fire and Rescue were called to Goulburn airport shortly after noon on Wednesday to reports that an incoming helicopter had engine problems.
However crews were called off when the aircraft landed safely.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
