The Goulburn RSL Sub Branch will observe Remembrance Day at Rocky Hill on November 11.
A minutes' silence is observed on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month and is dedicated to the soldiers who died fighting to protect our nation.
A spokesman from Goulburn RSL Sub Branch said the date was recognised as Armistice Day by Australia and her allies following World War I.
"The day continues to be commemorated in allied countries," the spokesman said.
After World War II, the Australian Government agreed to the United Kingdom's proposal that Armistice Day be renamed Remembrance Day, to commemorate those who were killed in both World Wars.
"Today the loss of Australian lives from all wars and conflicts is commemorated on Remembrance Day," the spokesman said.
The Goulburn RSL Sub Branch will hold a Remembrance Day Service, on Friday, November 11 at the Rocky Hill Memorial, in conjunction with the Goulburn Mulwaree Council at 10.30am.
The service will include a wreath laying service.
Due to the limited parking available at Rocky Hill, Goulburn Mulwaree Council has arranged a shuttle bus service from Carr Confoy Park, from 9.30am to 12.30pm.
Current ADF members and retired veterans are asked to wear their medals.
For more information, contact sub branch secretary, Frank Wilcomes on 4821 6292 or 040 9123 396.
