When the late John and Mary Spicer stepped down as Lieder Theatre directors in 1992, he chose Chrisjohn Hancock as his successor.
Now, 30 years later, Mr Hancock is handing over the artistic director's baton to Blake Selmes, a 'jack of all trades' in the theatre's life.
Mr Hancock said he'd had three "amazing" decades in the role but now it was time to hand the reins to a "new creative team."
"I felt sad when our production closed down at the start of COVID," he said.
"I was on the central coast for a lot of it (looking after his family) and I could see from a distance that the Lieder had a really strong team to keep it going. It helped my decision."
It's been a long journey. Mr Hancock's grandmother told him he'd be an actor one day. Growing up in Cooma, he'd write plays for his primary school class and enlist students to act in them.
His family moved to Goulburn in 1970 and two years later, he appeared in his first Lieder Theatre play with his father, Walter, an Anglican minister. He later studied at the National Institute of Dramatic Art, teachers college and worked with the Craigmillar Festival Society in Edinburgh. There he witnessed firsthand how art and theatre could change lives for the better in the Scottish slums.
Mr Hancock saw similar transformations in his next role as a performer and director with the Northern Territory education department.
As with many others, the Lieder lured him back in 1991. John and Mary Spicer, who had toured with the Royal Shakespeare Society and performed on Broadway respectively, spotted his potential.
"They chose Goulburn and were directors for 20 years. I just happened to be the lucky one that benefited from their experience,' Mr Hancock said.
A year later he became artistic director. Since then he has acted in and directed numerous productions and built up the youth theatre to more than 60 members. Twelve to 14 hour days were not unusual.
"I'm proud of all the people who have come through here and the way youth have embraced theatre, that we've inspired them and given them a leg-up," he said.
"I'm also proud of the international connections we've made and those who've come to build sets and keep things going. We're like a family of theatre makers."
Alumni such as Philipa Gowen, who has worked as an executive producer and in management roles for numerous productions, artistic director Lee Lewis, and performers Idris Stanton, Josh Phillips and Sam Routledge, have benefited from his influence.
So too has Mr Selmes. The Hume Regional Conservatorium tutor and early childhood music specialist has been involved in theatre since he was six years old, firstly in Sydney. He later worked with the Moresby Arts Theatre in Papua New Guinea, where he also witnessed the power of inclusivity.
In 2014, he returned to Goulburn, walked back into the Lieder and spoke to Mr Hancock for the first time.
"My main memory is a foyer reading and he called the young adult cast in to discuss the casting as a collaborative approach," he said.
"That was amazing. I'd just walked in the door and he was asking my opinion. That really made an impression on me about inclusivity."
Over the years, Mr Selmes has acted in 25 main stage shows and has been involved in everything from lighting, costume design, prop construction and graphic design. He's also played an instrumental role in the Mighty Playwrights initiative, which has nurtured young talent.
He said he was thrilled to be appointed as artistic director and didn't feel daunted due to Mr Hancock's influence. Looking back, he realised this was intentional.
"It's more the shoes to fill (that is overwhelming) but I feel so well equipped and very passionate about it," Mr Selmes said.
"...I'll uphold the Lieder's inclusivity, accessibility to theatre, ensure that it's unexpected and exciting and that everyone who walks through the door feels accepted."
Mr Selmes said while the new Goulburn Performing Arts Centre was a great venue to see theatre and had ignited interest, the Lieder remained a "special place" where people could participate.
Mr Hancock couldn't be happier with his choice.
"Blake really showed passion from the start and I loved that commitment. He also had a creative flair and I really enjoyed working with him," he said.
Mr Hancock will retire in December. Mr Selmes will officially take over as artistic director in January.
The former plans to live on the central coast but will retain his Goulburn home. He told The Post he was emotional about his decision as he'd worked with some amazing people over the years. Mr Hancock expected he'd be popping his head back in the door from time to time.
"I feel really happy to be handing over to an exciting, talented team and that the company is in good hands," he said.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
