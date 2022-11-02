Last week Goulburn Evening Branch (GEB) office bearers and members gathered to gear up for a great year ahead.
The GEB is one of three CWA branches in Goulburn, with the group meeting on the fourth Monday evening of each month and is open to new members.
The group invites women to attend a meeting or two to understand everything the CWA is about before signing up.
Branch president Marilyn Manfred gave the annual president's report and spoke of the relief from previous constraints due to COVID-19.
"This allowed us as a committed Branch of CWA to take our positive part in the community," Ms Manfred said.
She went on to thank the executive and office bearers for their shared years of experience and knowledge.
Special note was paid the group's 21st birthday celebrated in February, while fundraising activities were also of note.
Toasties and Devonshire tea at the Goulburn Show, catering the Heritage Train in June and ferrying crock pots of soup to the station were noted with interest.
Members were also delighted to be part of the celebrations of centenary for the Crookwell Branch - the first in NSW.
Ms Manfred said they had been able to present a 100-year historical account of the CWA to Goulburn Mulwaree Library of 'The women who changed country Australia'.
The group also combined with their sister CWA clubs to cater the national N scale train convention at Veolia, while community outreach was also high on the list of things to celebrate.
Welcome care packages were assembled for existing and new clients of the David Morgan and Ron Hemmings centres based at Kenmore, Christmas gifts were donated to clients of the Disability Trust as well contributions to Share the Dignity and Goulburn and District Cystic Fybrosis.
The branch is now looking forward to what 2023 will bring.
"[The year] will bring new energy for ongoing fundraising and hands-on activities to support local community services, CWA advocacy and emergency support," a spokeswoman said.
"CWA thanks the Goulburn community for the support shown to CWA efforts.
"Members look forward to the ongoing enrichment of women through these activities and monthly meetings, sharing information, education and fellowship."
If you would like to find out more about CWA, email the secretary at geb.secretary@hotmail.com, contact Narelle Kennedy on 0410 611 869 or message through the Country Women's Association Goulburn Evening Branch Facebook page.
