Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn's CWA Evening branch excited for opportunities, fundraising in 2023

Updated November 3 2022 - 11:38am, first published 10:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Last week Goulburn Evening Branch (GEB) office bearers and members gathered to gear up for a great year ahead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.