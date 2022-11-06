If you are new to these techniques this class is an introduction where you can learn how to work with them. It covers colour mixing to produce light and dark shades of the pigments. Use a variety of brushes to explore effects. Learn about the different art papers that are suitable for both processes. Christmas is coming and this is a perfect way to create small gifts and cards. If you have a particular image that you would like to work from please bring it along. The class is on Monday, November 7 between 10am and 12.30pm at 205 Auburn Street, Goulburn. Phone Barbara Nell at the Creative Studio on 0427 832 695.

