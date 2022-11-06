The Goulburn Club hosts an open mic night on the second Friday of each month. Everyone is welcome and anyone can get on stage. Performers including musicians, singer/songwriters, poets, and comedians are encouraged to join in and show off their talent. Soloists and groups regularly appear and the variety is always entertaining. Each act performs for 10 to 15 minutes. Simply turn up and put your name on the whiteboard to secure a spot. The next open mic night is on Friday, November 11 at 7.30pm to 10.30pm. It's at Market Street, Goulburn. Phone 4821 2043.
Community members are invited to the opening of the Portraits on Main exhibition. There will be live music by Tony (Skid) Marks and Hume Conservatorium students. Bring your own food or purchase a picnic box and sit in the park. On display will be 100 portraits of individuals over the age of 50 who make a difference to our community. These photographs will be displayed in freestanding frames in Belmore Park, Auburn St, Sloane St and at the Goulburn Court House. The exhibition runs for six weeks. Beside each portrait is a QR code that allows you to read the story of the individual pictured and learn about their contribution to the community. The exhibition starts on Saturday, November 12 at 12pm and runs to Saturday, December 24 at Auburn Street, Goulburn. Phone Tina Milson 0408 483 499.
Sample an estate-grown classic variety of cool climate wines at Yarralaw Spings Wines. These cool climate wines are produced using organic practices in a unique strawbale winery. Experience cellar door ambience and picnic grounds 30 minutes from Goulburn. The cellar door is open on the first and second Sunday of the month at Yarralaw Spings Wines 133 Muffets Road, Quialigo. Phone Danny Hansen 4844 7188.
Draw your favourite buildings and make prints from sketches. Draw and then transfer the design onto a relief or intaglio print medium. Explore lino, woodcut and etching, and learn the basics of drawing. Learn how to transfer to lino and then cut a plate and produce your print. From here some people will choose to focus on woodcut methods while others will move to etching. For the intaglio method ink is used to fill the lines. Try all methods or develop one technique. Be introduced to different tools and explore the cutting techniques applicable to your design. This five-week course starts on Saturday, November 12. It's at 205 Auburn Street, Goulburn between 10am and 1pm. Phone Barbara Nell at the Creative Space on 0427 832 695.
This is a regional produce and artisan market by talented makers and producers. These markets have something for everyone including coffee, flowers, food, preserves, plants, candles, jewellery and more. All money raised goes to Rotary charities and projects. The Rotary Parkside Markets are on Saturday, November 12 at Montague Street near Belmore Park, Goulburn. Phone 0477 258 006.
This monthly event, run by local volunteers, is a valuable resource for locals and visitors. The Marulan Book Exchange is one of the few left in NSW. Bring your books and grab some new ones. It's open the second Saturday of the month at St Stephen's Church in George Street, Marulan. The next event is on Saturday, November 12 between 10am and 1pm. Phone 0409 244 574.
Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club has a full TAB, licensed bar and café facilities available in air-conditioned facilities overlooking the track. Racing starts around midday with 12 races over three hours. Interstate races are also broadcast and the TAB wagers on these throughout the day. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndications and induction into the exciting sport of Greyhound Racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The next event is on Friday, November 11 at 47 Braidwood Road, Goulburn. Phone 4821 4465 or email goulburngrc@bigpond.com.
On Friday, November 11 there will be a Remembrance Day service at the base of the Rocky Hill War Memorial Tower. The community is welcome and Goulburn Mulwaree Council mayor Peter Walker will lay a wreath. There is limited parking but a shuttle bus will run between 9.30am and 12.30pm from Carr Confoy Park. Everyone is asked to be seated by 10.15am for a 10.30am service. There will also be mobility scooters available to take people from the car park to the tower. Remembrance Day is on Friday, November 11 on Memorial Road, Goulburn between 9.30am and 12.03pm. Phone 4823 4842.
Successful etching starts from a drawing, which is then scratched into a drypoint plate and carefully inked. Print etchings are made with damp paper through a press. And collagraph plates are built with cardboard, glue and other bits and pieces. The inking process is very similar to etching and the printing technique is the same. This is a great way to build a complex image because you can make multiple prints. Once you have sealed the plate with shellac you can take your work in several directions. This class is at 205 Auburn Street, Goulburn on Thursday, November 10 between 1pm and 4pm. Phone Barbara Nell at the Creative Space on 0427 832 695.
Herbal medicine is the most widely used and oldest system of medicine in the world. Join qualified naturopath Tania Gazzard for a presentation about using culinary herbs for medicinal purposes. The aim of this presentation is to learn about the many everyday ways to use common herbs in cooking and tea. This is a free event but bookings are required. It's at Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Wednesday, November 9 between 1pm and 2pm. Phone 4823 4435.
This is a book club with a difference where you can find great reading recommendations, and meet new people. Goulburn Mulwaree Library hosts a book club discussion on the first Tuesday of the month. This revolves around a central theme or genre. Nobody reads the same book, and each month there is a new topic to expand reading horizons. People then meet again on the second Tuesday of the month for a book review. These are both drop in events and no bookings are required. The Genre Book Club is at Bourke Street, Goulburn on Tuesday, November 8 between 5.30pm and 7pm. Phone 4823 4435.
Expand your skills with regular drawing exercises on a variety of subject matter. Develop your observational skills through guided exercises and investigate a range of media with the approach of research rather than perfection. Increase your confidence in drawing and learn how to render shapes, colours and light reflections to create dynamic drawings. Explore new combinations of media to create new effects and get out of your comfort zone. It's at 205 Auburn Street Goulburn on November, Tuesday 8 between 1pm and 3.30pm. Phone 0427 832 695.
Develop skills in composition and perspective, which is essential to creating the illusion of three-dimensional form on a two-dimensional flat surface. In this class you will explore how different viewpoints affect linear perspective and horizon position. You will also use vanishing lines to create depth and perspective. Work from a range of subject matter and incorporate these rules of perspective. Take inspiration from Renaissance artists including Giotto, Raphael and Botticelli and explore the traditional medium of egg tempera to create luminous paintings. It's at 205 Auburn Street, Goulburn on Tuesday, November 8 between 9.30am and 12pm. Phone Barbara Nell at the Creative Space on 0427 832 695.
Come and play with fabric. Use commercial and natural dyes on cotton and calico, and explore the textile arts. Dye fabric and then apply printing techniques, including lino blocks and screen painting. Upcycle a piece of clothing or design and make your own fabric for a garment or throw pillow. Learn about the effects that commercial and natural dyes have on fabric. Did you know that the leaves of an apple will make an orange colour? Use lino printing, embroidery, and embellishments to enhance your fabric, then explore sewing techniques. Your design can be simple and minimalistic or complex and dynamic. This class is on Monday, November 7 between 1.30pm and 4pm at 205 Auburn Street, Goulburn. Phone Barbara Nell at the Creative Space on 0427 832 695.
If you are new to these techniques this class is an introduction where you can learn how to work with them. It covers colour mixing to produce light and dark shades of the pigments. Use a variety of brushes to explore effects. Learn about the different art papers that are suitable for both processes. Christmas is coming and this is a perfect way to create small gifts and cards. If you have a particular image that you would like to work from please bring it along. The class is on Monday, November 7 between 10am and 12.30pm at 205 Auburn Street, Goulburn. Phone Barbara Nell at the Creative Studio on 0427 832 695.
The devastation of the black summer bushfires inspired artist Judith Reardon. She looked at the impact of the fires through a process of observation, recording and interaction. She discovered an abundance of fungi, which led to a collaboration with Mycelium. Her exhibition playfully documents Mycelium's actions through video and animation, and is a reflection on the state of the environment. It runs to the end of November at the Goulburn Regional Art Gallery. Phone 4823 4494 for information.
The biannual library book sale at Goulburn Mulwaree Library is back. Quality secondhand items are available for sale, including fiction, non-fiction, large print, audiobooks, children's books, and more. Everything costs $2 or you can fill a bag for $10. The book sale is open during normal library hours from Monday, November 14 until Saturday, November 19 at Bourke Street, Goulburn. Phone 4823 4435.
This is a live music showcase that's both passionate and powerful. Las Flamenkas is flamenco dance and music at its best. This truly engaging and captivating entertainment is performed by Australia's leading flamenco musicians and emerging flamenco dancers. The fresh and diverse choreographies reflect Pepa Molina's contemporary vision of the flamenco form. It combines traditional flamenco and contemporary influences from other forms present in flamenco today. Since its inaugural performance at the Spanish Film Festival Sydney in 2017 the ensemble has become a popular programming choice for NSW festivals and venues. It's at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, November 13 at 4pm.
Gareth Hill's skillful and hilarious impersonation of Freddie Mercury makes this the world's most entertaining Queen tribute show. It will take you back to the glory days of the 1970s and 80s. With authentic costumes and a lavish production including video clips and a superb band of musicians, this popular show generates an incredible audience atmosphere. Hear all the hits including You're My Best Friend, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, Radio GaGa, We Will Rock You, We Are The Champions, Another One Bites The Dust, Fat Bottomed Girls, Don't Stop Me Now, Somebody to Love, Killer Queen and Bohemian Rhapsody. This night of classic rock anthems will be at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, November 10 at 8pm.
Local writer Andrew Moss chats about his debut novella, Nicked Names. It's a young adult novella about high school student Norman 'Zebra' Smith, who is half British and half Ghanaian, and who lives at the crossroads of race and identification. In response to racial slurs from other students Norman embraces hybridity and forms a Rainbow Alliance with other ethnic minority students against black and white judgements. Choosing to own their 'nicked names' Norman and his friends take centre stage, silencing their opponents and proving the power of words unite us all. This is a free event but bookings are required. It's at Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Saturday, November 12 at 2pm. Phone 4823 4455.
Elton John and Tim Rice's 'Aida' is the winner of four tony awards. It's an epic tale of love, loyalty, and betrayal. The musical chronicles a love triangle between an enslaved Nubian princess, the daughter of the Pharaoh, and an Egyptian soldier. Forced to weigh her heart against the responsibility that she faces as the leader of her people Aida's love becomes a shining example of true devotion that ultimately transcends the cultural differences between warring nations. It has an unforgettable score and features soaring ballads and rousing choral numbers. 'Aida' is a modern crowd-pleaser that embraces multicultural casting and exuberant dancing, staging, and singing. It's at the Creative Precinct, Hume Conservatorium on Saturday, November 12. Tickets are available online.
Sunday sessions at the Goulburn Club is an opportunity to bring an instrument or just your voice and join a group sharing songs, tunes, stories and poetry. Sunday Sessions focuses on traditional folk songs, Australian and Celtic songs and Americana songs. Everyone is welcome to join in or listen with song sheets available online or people can lead and introduce new songs and tunes. This is a weekly event at the Goulburn Club on Market Street. Phone 0407 240 635.
Gallery on Track is preparing for its next showing, which will be a display of Ann Rogan's works, dubbed 'Diverse Narratives'. The artist is a Scottish/Australian painter who moved to Goulburn 18 months ago from the Far South Coast. She has had regional exhibitions in the Illawarra, Southern Highlands and South Coast. This exhibition features a selection of landscapes and abstracts largely inspired by nature, and predominately painted in oil. It is on display at Gallery on Track Wednesday to Sunday 10am to 4pm.
Goulburn Parkrun is a free, weekly run open to people of all ages. The run is for enjoyment so people of all abilities are encouraged to join in the five kilometre timed run. Register via the website and bring a printed copy of your barcode if you want your time recorded. The next run starts at 8am at Marsden Weir Park on Saturday, November 12. Visit the website for more information.
Goulburn Regional Art Gallery's latest curated window is from the creative minds of students at Goulburn West Public School. These young curators are some of the gallery's keenest visitors and most insightful art enthusiasts. The Window by Goulburn West Public School students will be on display until Friday, November 26. For information phone 4823 4494.
This exhibition is a celebration of colour and abstraction by artists Emma Beer, Vivienne Binns, Yvette Coppersmith, Lara Merrett, Gemma Smith, Esther Stewart and Margaret Worth. It runs until the end of January. For information phone 4823 4494.
The Bungonia Cafe is run by local volunteers for the Bungonia Progress Association. It's a not for profit group and all money raised helps pay for costs associated with keeping Bungonia Hall open to the public. Enjoy delicious country cooking and great service in a relaxed and cozy surrounding. Breakfast starts at 9am on Sunday, November 13 at the Bungonia Community Hall. For group bookings phone 0403 068 719.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
