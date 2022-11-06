Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Goulburn Club's open mic night is on Friday, November 11

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated November 7 2022 - 11:52am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The next open mic night at the Goulburn Club is on Friday, November 11.

Open mic night

Everyone has a talent

The Goulburn Club hosts an open mic night on the second Friday of each month. Everyone is welcome and anyone can get on stage. Performers including musicians, singer/songwriters, poets, and comedians are encouraged to join in and show off their talent. Soloists and groups regularly appear and the variety is always entertaining. Each act performs for 10 to 15 minutes. Simply turn up and put your name on the whiteboard to secure a spot. The next open mic night is on Friday, November 11 at 7.30pm to 10.30pm. It's at Market Street, Goulburn. Phone 4821 2043.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Foy

Sally Foy

Reporter

Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.