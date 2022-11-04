A volunteer, a club and its coach from the Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) have won awards at the Football NSW State dinner at the Liverpool Catholic Club recently.
Graeme Eddy was one of 16 state award winners on Sunday, October 30 while coach Adam Wilson and his u11 Goulburn Stags Blue side took out the prestigious Fair Play award.
Eddy received the award for his tireless efforts and services to football in the local community, but said he didn't get involved with the association for the recognition.
"I look at what the other guys do on the STFA board and I think they deserved it just as much as I did," he said.
He said the most rewarding thing about being involved with the association was seeing people smile.
"I like to see smiles on people's faces when they enjoy the experience of being a footballer," he said.
"Having players return year after year is also great to see."
Eddy was a junior footballer with the Marulan Soccer Club until he moved to Goulburn to play his senior football.
During that time, he helped develop three senior clubs, including the Goulburn Stags Football Club where he is also a life member.
He has a passion for seeing junior footballers develop their talents and go on to represent the STFA as either representative players or to follow their dreams in the National Premier League classifications.
He then moved his coaching and administration talents to run the STFA junior representative football program.
Eddy is also part of the ground and field set-up team, so many local players see him making lines, mowing the pitches, working the canteen and cleaning up before and after a weekend of football.
Adam Wilson and his u11 Stags Blue side took home the Fair Play award due to a match in June this year in what was described by the judges as a "beautiful moment and exactly what fair play is about".
Following the match against MBK United in Gunning back in June, a photo of Oliver from MBK smiling after scoring a goal with a teammate hugging him and all the Stags players clapping around him was posted.
Wilson said earlier in the game, Oliver was accidentally hit in the face with the ball and was a bit upset.
Wilson and his side spoke at half time and agreed to let Oliver have a run at goal from the second half kickoff.
Unfortunately, he missed the first attempt, but after an error from the Stags Blue goalkeeper, he buried it in the back of the net.
After scoring, Oliver was thrilled as he ran down the field and yelled "I scored a goal".
Wilson explained to his side that a moment like that was so much more important than anyone's goal or winning the game and that it was a really proud moment for him as a coach.
The biggest award on the night was the George Churchward Medal which went to Dubbo and District Football Association's well-respected football advocate Jim Auld.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
