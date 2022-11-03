Students at Goulburn High School sure know to win an argument.
The junior debating team made it through to the Illawarra South East regional final of the 2022 Premier's Debating Challenge.
Up against Karabar High School, they argued the affirmative of the topic 'We should be allowed to keep native animals as pets'.
It was a very close debate and Goulburn lost the debate by a narrow margin.
This year's challenge was the first time students had experienced debating and Goulburn High School debating coordinator Mrs Arki said they had done an amazing job to make it through to the regional final.
"It's a great team and I'm very happy with the group that we have," she said.
"Hopefully moving forward, we can put this team together next year again and we'll be stronger."
The team had been learning about rebuttal, ways to put together a good argument and about the overall structure of a debate.
Goulburn High School principal Mr Yogesh Mani congratulated the team for making it through to the regional final.
"For a team of students who were new to debating at the start of the competition, this is a fantastic achievement," he said.
"They have worked hard over the past couple of terms, taken on various feedback and continued to improve.
"I know they'll be a formidable team next year and I look forward to seeing them achieve further success."
