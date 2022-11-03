After earlier being declared a finalist, Goulburn Mulwaree Animal Shelter has won the Australian pet welfare foundation award for councils.
The win comes as part of the National Pet Insurance Australia companion animal rescue awards, which were announced at the end of October.
"In another year of challenges for rescue groups and animal shelters, we are honoured and humbled to celebrate the achievements of these wonderful organisations and thousands of volunteers who work tirelessly to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome companion animals around the country," Pet Insurance Australia CEO Ali Osmani said.
"On behalf of the entire Pet Insurance Australia team, we congratulate the 2022 winners of the Companion Animal Rescue Awards."
The Rescue Awards is Australia's first and only national awards program that shines the light on rescue groups, animal shelters, councils and companion animal welfare organisations who continue to save thousands of animal lives during these challenging times.
"This Award is an absolute credit to the hard work and dedication of the Animal Shelter Team, both past and present," council CEO Aaron Johansson said.
"The judges of the awards stated that the statistics achieved by the Goulburn Mulwaree Animal Shelter, particularly in regard to rehoming, adoption and euthanasia were just exceptional."
The shelter became a "no-kill" shelter in 2019 with renewed focus on finding forever homes for animals that came into care.
Mr Johansson said the award was just desserts for their efforts.
"The entire Animal Shelter Team is thrilled with the result, and council is extremely proud of its shelter and staff," he said.
The shelter actively promotes the motto of 'Adopt don't shop'.
Staff said: "The animals that come into our care, usually through no fault of their own have just as much, if not more love to give as a designer dog but certainly don't carry the same price tag".
"These beautiful animals just need a second chance and someone to give them the love they deserve."
If anyone is interested in adopting one of the wonderful animals currently available at the shelter they are encouraged to visit the PetRescue website www.petrescue.com.au/groups/11042/Goulburn-Mulwaree-Council .
