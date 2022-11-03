Goulburn Post
Goulburn Mulwaree Animal Shelter tops Companion Animal Rescue welfare award

Updated November 4 2022 - 9:27am, first published 8:44am
Michael Lainson, Lucy Fitzsimmons with Charli, Sarah Ainsworth, Dylan Louden and Jayden Neale and (inset) Daisy, who is up for adoption celebrate the Companion Animal Welfare award.

After earlier being declared a finalist, Goulburn Mulwaree Animal Shelter has won the Australian pet welfare foundation award for councils.

