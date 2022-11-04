Goulburn Post
Corang Estate cab sav tops awards at NSW Wine Awards, Wines with Altitude and Australia and New Zealand Boutique for 2022

Updated November 4 2022 - 11:45am, first published 11:00am
Michael Bynon (centre) accepting Best Cabernet Sauvignon of Show at the Australian Highlands Wine Show

Corang Estate's cabernet sauvignon has secured top gong at both the NSW Wine Awards and the Australian Highlands Wine Show at the end of October.

