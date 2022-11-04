Corang Estate's cabernet sauvignon has secured top gong at both the NSW Wine Awards and the Australian Highlands Wine Show at the end of October.
Corang's Hilltops 2021 cab sav won the gold medal at both shows and the win was also awarded the trophy for Best Cabernet Sauvignon of Show at each show.
In a real coup for the winery, the wine also won a gold medal at the Australia and New Zealand Boutique Wine Show at the same time.
Headed up by the husband and wife team of Michael and Jill Bynon, the wins cement Corang Estate's cab sav as a top drop, with the wine also winning a gold medal and trophy for best Cab Sav of Show at the NSW Small Winemakers Show a month earlier.
"It's a really exciting time for us as a small producer and we're absolutely thrilled to gain such great recognition in the Australian wine scene," Michael said.
The NSW Wine Awards attracts entries from both large and small wineries from throughout the state.
There were 79 gold medal winning wines that went into the next stage of the awards; the coveted trophies for best in class, which were presented at a lunch in the International Convention Centre, Sydney on October 28.
The Highlands Wine Show dubbed 'Wine with Altitude' brings together all growers that reside above 500 metres and major areas include the Southern Highlands, Orange, Mudgee, New England, Tumbarumba, Hilltops, Canberra District and Adelaide Hills.
The awards ceremony was held last week in the Southern Highlands.
Located southwest of Goulburn past Winedlleama, Michael and Jill work with several top growers in the premium cool climate regions of Southern NSW as well as producing wines from their own estate-grown fruit.
The Cabernet Sauvignon grapes come from an excellent grower in the Hilltops region.
Corang Estate wines, including the multi award-winning Cabernet Sauvignon, are available at their cellar door in the village of Tarago, online, and in key on and off-premise outlets in Southern NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.