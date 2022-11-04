The Goulburn Rugby Club celebrated a sensational season of senior rugby at the club's presentation recently.
The year included a premiership for the Women's 10s team, a minor premiership for the first grade men and numerous representative selections in Brumbies Country and ACT and NSW Kestrels teams.
Club president Jackson Reardon thanked all of those who contributed on and off the field and welcomed aboard the many players who wore the club's colours for the first time this year.
Reflecting on the year, Reardon mentioned how the Klem Oval Opening and the Luke McCue Memorial were outstanding events that had already taken place, as well as the Club's 150th celebrations.
He also gave special praised to first-grade manager Gary Stephens and club strapper Anthony White, who are both retiring after 24 years each in those positions and wished them well in their rugby retirement.
The presentations followed and this year's awards went to the following:
