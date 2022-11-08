Great pay and rewards for nurses Advertising Feature

Warrigal's historic workplace agreement guarantees their nurses the same pay as hospital nurses. They have developed a special rewards package in order to attract and reward their talented nursing staff. Picture supplied

Local aged care provider Warrigal has put together a rewards package in order to attract skilled workers to their team, as they search for registered and graduate nurses, and a clinical nurse educator at their Goulburn location.

Warrigal has been operating in the Goulburn community for the past 15 years, and has more than 50 years of experience across their 12 locations in NSW and the ACT.

They currently employ more than 1800 staff members, and have developed a special rewards package in order to attract and reward their talented nursing staff, who share Warrigal's values and commitment to providing quality care.

Warrigal recognises the importance of showing how much their staff are valued, and has developed a collection of benefits to reflect this.

Registered nursing staff are now offered the same rate as those working in public hospitals, plus travel and relocation incentives for those who may not be from the Goulburn area, as well as the ability to maximise tax savings with up to $18,550 additional pay tax-free, due to Warrigal's not-for-profit status.

This salary packaging can assist with everyday living expenses, as well as enjoying a meal out with friends (for meal entertainment).

Not just focused on only providing financial rewards, Warrigal is also taking a holistic approach to their staff's lives, looking to provide benefits both personally and professionally.

In addition to the salary benefits, Warrigal is also offering a fitness passport (subsidised gym memberships at a range of fitness facilities), and meaningful career development.

Warrigal's nurses enjoy access to ongoing clinical education and a Leadership Development Program, as they lead a team of care staff who provide the personal care to residents and customers, while using their own clinical nursing skills to provide the higher-level of care.

This allows registered nurses to develop leadership and management skills while improving their clinical care - an opportunity scarcely seen in a hospital environment.

Warrigal CEO, Mark Sewell said, "We recognise how valuable nurses are to what we do here at Warrigal, as without them we would not be able to provide the level of service that older people deserve. We want to ensure our nurses are looked after, of course financially but also having the opportunity to develop their skills just as much, if not more so, than if they were in a hospital environment."

If you're interested in finding out more about what roles Warrigal Goulburn are currently recruiting for, and want to access the benefits they're offering, visit their website at warrigal.com.au.