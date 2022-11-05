Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn PCYC takes part in Nation of Origins for the first time

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated November 5 2022 - 5:08pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The boys improved with every match they played at the Nation of Origins. Pictures by Janelle Lawson.

Six young people from Goulburn PCYC had the opportunity to take part in a multifaceted sport, cultural, education and leadership program recently.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.