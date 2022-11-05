Six young people from Goulburn PCYC had the opportunity to take part in a multifaceted sport, cultural, education and leadership program recently.
PCYC NSW held a state wide sporting competition called the 'Nation of Origins' from October 5-8 which included football fives, basketball, rugby league, gymnastics and netball.
This was the first event for a couple of years due to COVID-19 and floods, but it was Goulburn PCYC's inaugural involvement.
A male and female team competed in basketball held at the Newcastle Basketball Stadium and Goulburn PCYC manager Janelle Lawson said they all had a great time even though the matches were challenging.
"They had a lot of fun and were able to meet other kids across the state," Lawson said.
"The girls won the last game they played while the boys improved with every match and only lost their final match 10-14.
"It was impressive because only one of the players were a part of the local basketball competition and the others just had a go."
Three quarters of the participants had to be Indigenous and to be involved, they had to have at least 80 per cent attendance at school and have no negative interactions with the police.
For one afternoon a week, the young people would spend a couple of hours together.
The first hour was spent with Aboriginal Elders where they learned about their culture and in the second hour involved basketball training.
Teams also designed their own uniforms.
Lawson thanked the Office of Regional Youth and Transport NSW for giving the organisation funding which went towards the cost of uniform, accomodation and food.
She also presented the minister for regional youth Benjamin Franklin with a signed jersey as a token of appreciation.
The concept of the tournament was initiated after consultation with Aboriginal communities across the state and young people.
It motivates youth to celebrate Australia's diverse indigenous culture and its deep impact on our history and their stories.
It also teaches them about reconciliation, education, cultural identity and sport.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
