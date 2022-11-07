Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn's harness racing trainer Brad Hewitt in fine form

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated November 8 2022 - 12:04pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brad Hewitt has ridden Captains Knock to its seventh win in its last nine outings. File picture.

Brad Hewitt has trained and ridden Captains Knock to another sensational win.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.