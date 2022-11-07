Brad Hewitt has trained and ridden Captains Knock to another sensational win.
The Goulburn trainer-driver took out the state final of the two year old colts and geldings breeders challenge at Menangle on Saturday, October 29 to make it its seventh win out of its last nine outings.
The $1.90 favourite led from the beginning of the race and never looked back, crossing the line 2.6m in front of runners up Bettor Be The Best.
That horse was trained by Nathan Turnbull, which was the second favourite in the 1906m race.
READ ALSO:
Even though Hewitt endured a tough lead up to the final, he said he felt an added pressure heading into the race as he was the heavy favourite.
"I had a big opinion on the horse and when he won, there was a big feeling of relief more than anything," Hewitt said.
"It was a terrible week leading into the semifinal, but we got him through.
"I could not have been happier with him this week and he turned it around."
Circumstances were made slightly easier for Hewitt when he found he would start in a good position.
"He had a favourable draw over the other fancied runners and he was able to take full advantage of it," he said.
"It always helps when you've got all your main dangers on the outside and behind you."
Hewitt is now $90,000 richer as a result, but said the funds, combined with the syndicate money he had, would go towards "buying another horse".
Captains Knock most recent race came at Maryborough on Sunday, November 6 where it finished third in the heats of the IRT Australia Breeders Crown Series.
Hewitt took home $1000 in prizemoney as a result.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.