Peter and Elizabeth Scott were not counting on the heavy storm and flooding that washed through their motel just over a week ago.
In September, the Gunning Motel owners decided not to renew their flood insurance when it expired. As the couple explained, there hadn't been a flood during their 20 years there and the insurance premium had increased. However they retained their contents insurance.
But on the night of Monday, October 31, the heavens opened and up to 80mm flooded the town's main street. It rushed into the nearby Telegraph Hotel, nearby businesses and some houses, where it was almost one metre high.
The 24-room motel, on the main street's edge, was hit hard.
"It happened within 10 minutes," Mr Scott said.
"When I walked across the grass, the water was going faster than me...It was up to my waist. It reached up to one metre in the motel and ruined everything."
Eleven rooms on the lower section were affected. It put paid to the wedding reception that had booked out the motel the following Saturday.
RFS pumped water out that night and a large-scale clean-up started the following day. The SES and community members pitched in and carted ruined furniture, bedding, washing machines, electricals and other items to the tip.
Fortunately, 12 rooms on a higher section were untouched. The couple hopes to open them up soon but for now, they're counting damage costs.
'We've had to throw out two or three fridges. The damage is huge; it's too much," Mrs Scott said.
The restaurant was "ruined," along with 11 new mattresses, still wrapped in plastic. Mrs Scott said she would clean up as much as possible because she was worried about mould growth.
The couple is examining their insurance policy for possible cover. On Friday, Resilience NSW representatives also met with them, following a community meeting in the main street.
Mr Scott said the officers would assess the motel's structural integrity and advise on other assistance available.
The Upper Lachlan Shire's disaster declaration in September would roll on to cover last week's flooding, Hume MP Angus Taylor confirmed.
It means business owners, individuals and councils can access relief and support through the joint state and federally funded program. Eligibility criteria apply.
Mr Taylor has warned insurance companies to do the right thing by affected businesses. After Friday's meeting, he told The Post he would personally intervene if they weren't. The MP said he would also talk to the Insurance Council of Australia.
Gunning-based Upper Lachlan Shire councillor, Lauren Woodbridge said the insurers "needed to pull their heads out of their arses" and "stop quibbling" with clients on whether the October 31 rain was a flood or a storm. She knew of several businesses in this position.
Amid it all, the Scotts are trying to remain upbeat.
"It's a bit of a facade but there's not much else we can do," Mr Scott said.
"...What puts a smile on my face is the spirit of goodwill among the community."
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
