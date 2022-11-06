There may have been six horse races to look forward to during the Girls Day Out race day program, but the afternoon was headlined by fashions on the field.
Plenty of ladies were dressed beautifully at the Goulburn Race Club on Saturday, November 5, including Bec McRae who was the overall winner.
"I thought a little bit of pink and orange would go well together," McRae said.
Kathryn Pengilley, who was one of the judges, said the theme of the event sponsored by Danielle Seib of Seib Racing was the colour orange.
"Danielle's race colours are orange, so she asked for people to put a bit of orange into their outfit," Pengilley said.
"We were looking for spring and summer fashion, so we didn't want to see any winter apparel.
"We wanted to see spring fabrics, lots of colours, and you had to have millinery.
"Matching accessories like bags, brooches and shoes were also a must."
Sally Martin was crowned the classic and overall lady winner while Sarah Crockett was the contemporary lady winner.
Anne Schaffer and Mark Bryant were named the best dressed couple with Sabrina Webb and Jarrod Twaddell coming close in a second.
It was a very difficult decision for the judges as most of the outfits on the day were exceptional.
Seib was unable to take part in the judging process as she was involved with three races on the day.
This was the second week in a row where crowds flooded to the race club and it backed up a very successful Goulburn Cup the week prior.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
