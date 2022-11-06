On a day where fashions on the field stood out at the Goulburn Race Club, there was still the matter of six races to enjoy.
There were hardly any upsets during the Girls Day Out races on Saturday, November 5, but the most eye catching result came in the Campbell Petroleum Benchmark 58 Handicap race.
The favourite in Appetite for Risk, trained by Bryce Heys, got the job done, but was surprisingly challenged in the final stretch by Gwennybegg which was expected to finish last in the six horse race.
Aurora Florentina, which finished third, was also not expected to podium.
In the Electel Services Benchmark 50 Handicap race, Overice, trained by David Pfieffer, came up trumps over The FancyJonesGirl and Sea Crossing which were both equal favourites.
The JCF Earthmoving Maiden Handicap race saw Sheer Elegance, trained by Steven Taylor, outclass the heavy favourite in Flying Flossy.
In the other races, all the favourites in Incentive trained by Donna Scott, Johnny Dash trained by Annabel Neasham and Mezzatorre trained by Bryce Heys won the Happy 21st Jacob/Jewell Builders Class One handicap, the Radio Goulburn Class One handicap and the Goulburn Maiden Plate.
