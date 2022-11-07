For art fanatics, one of the hidden gems in town is Gallery on Track.
The venue was packed on Saturday, November 5 when the exhibition Diverse Narratives by Ann Rogan was opened.
The exhibition featured a selection of landscapes and abstracts, largely inspired by nature, predominately painted in oil.
Rogan thanked people for attending as well as the volunteers who made the opening possible.
"I'm blown away by the hanging work that has been done," Rogan said.
"There are a whole lot of other crafts from different artists and it is just amazing to see."
Gallery on Track president Carol Divall said it was a joy to set up the wonderful exhibition.
Also in attendance on the day were five Goulburn Mulwaree Councillors and mayor Peter Walker.
Those in attendance were treated to wine, snacks and were able to meet like-minded individuals.
Many people said they were very impressed with Rogan's paintings and enjoyed the afternoon.
Ann Rogan is a Scottish and Australian painter who has only been in Goulburn for the last 18 months, having moved from the far South Coast.
She is no stranger to having her artworks on show as she has had exhibitions in the Illawarra, Southern Highlands and the South Coast.
Gallery on Track is open on Wednesdays to Sundays from 10am to 4pm and is situated in the historic railway barracks on Blackshaw Road.
Their displays consist of an ever-changing array of art and crafts including wearable art, clothing, knitted creations, jewellery, woodwork, leather work, bird baths, ceramics, silver pieces, writing cards, and soaps to name a few.
Items are available for purchase.
They also offer classes and weekend workshops in different areas including painting, printmaking and felt making.
The next exhibition at the venue will be Feast for the Eyes which is a collaborative effort by the members.
