As presents begin to gather under trees as we enter the festive season, take a moment to consider those who may not awake to filled stockings come Christmas day.
Ray White Goulburn's office tree, set to go up November 21, will be a collection spot for presents to be donated to vulnerable children.
Real Estate Agent Jess Grashorn said the agency had been driving the "A little Ray of Giving" campaign in collaboration with Care South Goulburn for the past five years.
"We believe that this is such an important event for the year to ensure that vulnerable children feel special and have a little cheer at Christmas time," Ms Grashorn said.
"This community sponsorship is the highlight of the year for me personally as it directly helps and supports children in our local community and what a great way to end the year, being able to give back.
"Each year we are overwhelmed with the community support, and we envisage this year will be bigger than ever."
Ms Grashorn acknowledged that the past two years had been particularly challenging for the entire community due to the challenges presented by COVID-19 and natural disasters.
However, even through the "toughest of times", Ms Grashorn said she was grateful for the way the community continued to rally together to support the campaign.
"Once again are calling upon our community to embrace the giving season and if you are able, bring in a gift into our office for a local child in foster care," she said.
Once the tree is set up, gifts will be collected for delivery on December 21, just in time for Christmas.
Ms Grashorn said all people needed to do was drop in a gift or gift voucher to the Ray White Christmas tree and the team would make sure it was wrapped and ready for a deserving child at Christmas time.
"It's a thoughtful way to put a smile on the face of young children who might otherwise go without this Christmas," she said.
The team at Ray White is working closely with Care South Goulburn to find out what each child's Christmas present wish list would be. You can contact Ms Grashorn on 0427 768 003 to discuss what sort of gifts are appropriate.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
