Straight-talking Australian engineer and inventor Saul Griffith will visit Goulburn to discuss how electrifying everything could keep energy costs down.
Dr Griffith, who has advised the US President, NASA and the US Armed Forces, released his book 'The Big Switch' in February 2022.
In the book, he aims to relay the economic advantages of renewables, breaks down the logistics of how Australia can transition away from fossil fuels and advocates his own electrification solution.
Dr Griffith's free talk, which will take place on Thursday, November 17 at the Goulburn Workers Club, will give Goulburn residents the chance to ask all their 'burning' energy questions. Timely after the October budget predicted a 50 per cent increase in retail energy prices over the next two years.
The price increase comes despite a massive nationwide rollout of solar, wind and other new forms of renewables, and has sparked serious debates over gas in Australia.
However, speaking at an Australia Institute event in November, former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull argued renewable energy was undoubtedly the cheapest form of power generation, and Saul Griffith agrees.
Dr Griffith was born in Australia and has two children. He moved to the US to study where he founded several technology companies, including Makani Power, which was acquired by Google.
He also founded the not-for-profit 'Rewiring America', dedicated to widespread electrification as a means of fighting climate change, creating jobs and clean air, and saving the future for our children.
"The point is, we don't have to be perfect to solve climate change, we just need to be electric," Dr Griffith said.
"If we go hard and go early on cutting emissions, and if by so doing we encourage other countries to increase their ambition and follow us, we have everything to win.
"We'll be winning so much, we'll win, win, win, win, win."
At the talk, which has been sponsored by Community Energy for Goulburn, Dr Griffith will discuss how electrification needs to be achieved one step at a time.
"The next car or appliance you buy will be in use for at least a decade, it needs to run on electricity, not fossil fuels," he said.
To hear more about Dr Saul's 'electrification' solution and ask your own questions, you can register for the talk at http://www.ce4g.org.au/.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News.
