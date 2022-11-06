Goulburn Post

Goulburn Croquet Club invites new members

Updated November 6 2022 - 6:51pm, first published 6:41pm
The Goulburn Croquet Club plays three days a week and membership is on the rise. New members and visitors are always welcome.

Croquet is a non demanding, non competitive sport that provides for a wonderful social outlet.

