Croquet is a non demanding, non competitive sport that provides for a wonderful social outlet.
The Goulburn Croquet Club was started four years ago and a spokesperson said the sport was growing internationally and local membership was also on the rise.
"The club has grown considerably with 24 members and now play three days per week," the spokesperson said.
The club provides mallets for play and offers three free lessons to new members.
Games are played Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings and Wednesday afternoon at the Goulburn Railway Bowling Club.
"Visitors are most welcome, so come along and have a try at this relaxing game," they said.
For more information contact Helen and Bill Smith 0413 001 173 or 0412 812 439 or email goulburncroquet@gmail.com
