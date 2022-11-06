The Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) u18 representative girls recently travelled to Bodalla to compete in the Southern Branch Football Championships where they came away as runners-up.
This squad of girls was made up primarily of local girls who also represented the STFA in the u16 team,.
Now, a few older girls joined the team after the conclusion of the ACT National Premier League (NPL) season.
The girls played three tough pool games against Eurobodalla, the Far South Coast and the local NPL team, the South East Phoenix, which plays in the Southern Sydney competition.
Based on these results, the STFA made their way through to the final where they played Far South Coast.
They lost to them 3-1 in their opening pool game and during that game, the STFA side lost one of their vital players in Emma McCormack to a serious knee injury.
In the final, the girls were down 1-0 until Martika Shaw nailed a cracking goal from the top of the 18-yard box to level the score with about seven minutes to play.
Unfortunately, with less then a minute to go, the Far South Coast scored in a goal mouth scramble from a corner kick.
The STFA girls showed great courage, skill and heart and never gave up during any of their games.
The team is only in their early development and is expected to grow into a strong team for the STFA over the next few years.
