I can't think of any society in which music is not a fundamental part of culture. And in 'western' society, a good musical education has been important since the ancient Greeks.
At the Hume Conservatorium, we are keen to help provide access to the benefits of a musical education to people who might not otherwise afford it. We award scholarships to support talented students, helping those with strong ability to access the full range of conservatorium programs. We also award bursaries to help students to access musical education based solely on financial capacity.
I want to take this opportunity to acknowledge those who have supported scholarships and bursaries in recent years - both the conservatorium and our students are very grateful for this assistance:
In recent years, Australian researchers from Melbourne and Curtin Universities (Juyoung Lee, Amanda E Krause and Jane W Davidson) have found that a musical education leads to positive social and learning outcomes.
Tailored music and relationship-centred music programs in schools not only increases the skills and abilities of the students, well structured musical education also improves their psychosocial well-being and the community around them.
And of course, we are keen to offer new scholarships and bursaries in 2023. If you would like to be part of improving someone's life through music by supporting either talented or disadvantaged students, please contact me for more information (ceo@humecon.nsw.edu.au)
