They go about their work in the most modest manner but the people who give to their community will be celebrated in a new exhibition.
Portraits on Main, the brainchild of Goulburn district photographer Tina Milson, will open at Belmore Park at noon, Saturday, November 12.
It will feature more than 100 portraits of volunteers and well known faces in the Goulburn district community. They include former NSW police deputy commissioner, Gary Worboys, who will open the exhibition, Ron Butterworth, Max and Jean Ryan, father and daughter, Paul and Liz Barling and Yarra couple, Lois and Kevin Apps.
The outdoor display will radiate from the park's rotunda, to the Auburn Street and Sloane Street frontages, and also hang on the courthouse fencing. Each weatherproof portrait will carry a QR code, linking to the person's story on a website.
The work has been a "labour of love" over several years.
"There are so many people who give their time and knowledge to the community but don't want praise," she said.
"They do it because they want to make a difference. That's what makes our community so strong."
The exhibition evolved from her original intention to display portraits in Goulburn business windows last year. COVID put paid to that. It also stems from her 2020 Art of Ageing exhibition, showcasing seniors in the community.
But it was no easy task convincing subjects to take part. Many played down their contribution but invariably, after Mrs Milson explained her aim and people talked to their families, they agreed.
"The best thing has been meeting such humble, beautiful people," she said.
"...It is not about doing a massive amount of volunteer hours. We always say it takes a village to raise a child; everyone does their bit. It may be just a snippet of time to take someone to chemotherapy...but it all contributes to the community."
People are depicted in their happy places. Garry Worboys, for example, is at home on his lawnmower. Lois and Kevin Apps are happily perched on their farm four-wheeler.
Mrs Milson has collaborated with Goulburn business, Studio 4, which reproduced and framed the photos. The frames will be re-used for other exhibitions Mrs Milson is planning.
Each frame, including two photos, is sponsored. Businesses, individuals, Goulburn Mulwaree Council, the Chamber of Commerce and the Country Arts Support Program have backed the project.
They will be in place for six weeks for the people to view.
Mrs Milson said the project had reinforced her love of the community.
"How lucky are we?" she said.
"It's a way for me to give back and showcase the community in a special way. We really need to be positive amid the doom and gloom of COVID because we can't change that. It's really important to celebrate what we have."
Saturday's opening also includes Hume Regional Conservatorium buskers and face painting.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
