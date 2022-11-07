A spectacular red moon will grace the night sky on Tuesday, offering the final opportunity to catch a total lunar eclipse until 2025.
Stargazers should look to the northeast where the moon will be sitting low at 25.9 degrees on November 8, with the eclipse beginning at 8:09pm and ending at 11:49pm.
The total eclipse, when the moon is likely to be the most red, will last from 9:16pm to 10:41pm.
No special equipment is needed to view the blood moon, although a telescope or binoculars are recommended to get the best viewing experience.
A high location such as the Rocky Hill War Memorial or a spot with a clear view of the horizon will help with seeing the early parts of the eclipse.
However, as the moon gets higher, and the sky darker, the later part of the eclipse should be visible for most people, provided the sky is clear.
A blood moon occurs when the sun, Earth and the moon align in such a way that the moon passes into Earth's shadow.
Australian National University astrophysicist, Dr Brad Tucker, said this shadow is what causes the moon's surface to turn red.
"While the Earth casts a shadow into space, a little bit of sunlight skims through the Earth's atmosphere and into space," he said.
"Just as sunrise and sunset are an orange or reddish colour, so is this light that skims through the Earth's atmosphere and out into space.
"When you look at the moon during the total lunar eclipse, you are seeing the sunrise and sunset of the Earth lighting up the moon."
According to NASA, the more dust or clouds in Earth's atmosphere during the total lunar eclipse, the redder the moon will appear.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
