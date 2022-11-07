Goulburn Post
Bushwalk safety: Think before your trek

By Chief Inspector Jason Horn, Officer in Charge Southern Highlands Police
November 7 2022 - 2:00pm
Kangaroo Valley Thee Views Walking Track. File picture.

Police are reminding people about the "Think Before You Trek" bush safety initiative between the NSW Police Force and the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

